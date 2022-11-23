James Topping banks on sevens superstar Terry Kennedy to return for Olympic tilt

Life doesn’t get much more glamorous than being flown in and out of Monaco from Australia to collect your World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year award.

After a whirlwind few days, Terry Kennedy is back in Oz, where he is enjoying some time out of the Ireland sevens set-up.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation on the World Series and since finishing the season as top try scorer, his outstanding performances were recognised in Monaco last weekend when he picked up the prestigious award.

Although Josh van der Flier’s remarkable achievement in being crowned 15s player of the year grabbed most of the headlines, it’s worth remembering that Ireland now boast the leading men’s players in both codes.

“You see what Terry does on the pitch, but off the pitch, he’s such a leader,” Ireland sevens coach James Topping said.

“He keeps all the guys in check. He wouldn’t be backward in saying what he thinks about what guys are doing, or how guys are performing. He’s the best trainer as well.

“Listen, he was invaluable to us. He’d be the first guy probably to say, ‘Look, I get the ball given to me in space all the time’. But he is a real diligent hard worker.

“A lot of the time, it looks like he just skips about, takes guys on and beats them, but he’s well clued in about what he’s going to do each time he goes out onto the pitch.”

Ahead of the beginning of the new sevens season next week in Dubai, Kennedy’s absence will be felt, but the Dubliner plans to return in time to help Ireland’s quest to back up their Tokyo Olympics qualification by making it to Paris 2024.

“I’d love to have him here still, obviously,” Topping said. “But, at the same time, you get an opportunity to do some things, and he said to me, ‘I want to go and do this, but I will definitely be back’.

“Whenever someone says that to you, you’ve got to think, ‘Right, OK, this is what he wants to do’.

“He’s done so much for the team, and now we’ve got guys like Ed Kelly or Chay Mullins, or Aaron O’Sullivan having a crack.

“There’s talk we’re going to be going to Australia, and we’re going to try catch up with him then and see what the story is,” former Ireland winger Topping added.

“But we have kinda gone, ‘Listen, OK, we’re done for this year, you go and concentrate on your work, enjoy your time out’.

“He is a really competitive guy, so I am sure he will end up playing rugby somewhere at some stage during this year. But I think he’s got aspirations of playing in the Olympics again and help the guys if he can to try qualify for that.”