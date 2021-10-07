| 17.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jake White is talking pure Bull – Springbok sides are simply failing to compete

David Kelly

Bulls coach Jake White talks a good game but his players are struggling on the pitch. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Bulls coach Jake White talks a good game but his players are struggling on the pitch. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Bulls coach Jake White talks a good game but his players are struggling on the pitch. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Bulls coach Jake White talks a good game but his players are struggling on the pitch. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“Leinster are the Barcelona of rugby, this is a benchmark for us,” Jake White breathlessly told us before the URC kicked off.

He neglected to mention that the Bulls are currently the Burnley of rugby. After their tonking in the Aviva, the hapless, hornless Bulls went to Galway, whereupon the coach stunningly patronised his hosts before his players were promptly handed their backsides on a plate.

For an Irish public normally fed a diet of mind-numbing pscyho-babble from players and coaches, White’s media interventions were a boon to a fledgling competition hoping to garner fresh eyeballs.

Most Watched

Privacy