Jake White is talking pure Bull – Springbok sides are simply failing to compete

“Leinster are the Barcelona of rugby, this is a benchmark for us,” Jake White breathlessly told us before the URC kicked off.

He neglected to mention that the Bulls are currently the Burnley of rugby. After their tonking in the Aviva, the hapless, hornless Bulls went to Galway, whereupon the coach stunningly patronised his hosts before his players were promptly handed their backsides on a plate.

For an Irish public normally fed a diet of mind-numbing pscyho-babble from players and coaches, White’s media interventions were a boon to a fledgling competition hoping to garner fresh eyeballs.

The South African is a proven winner but he has also been in the business of peddling ‘BS’ for years, of course; who can forget him dismissing Eddie O’Sullivan’s Irish side in 2004 before being dispatched on the field?

White is clearly not averse to self-promotion and making a headline – his current problem is that his players are not making their tackles.

Given that they are the strongest of the new quartet designed to bolster the Celtic League, their impotence has undermined a competition that has historically struggled to gain meaningful traction amongst the public.

Much of the narrative has centred around an assumption which demands patience; South Africans will be much better equipped on home soil later this year and when their Springboks are repatriated.

Like so many of the league’s historical notions, it is imperilled by the prospect of harsh reality on both counts.

It is still highly unlikely that the medical situation in South Africa will allow northern hemisphere sides to travel next month; Italy has been posited as an alternative.

And, even if they can host their new Celtic rivals, it remains unclear whether their stellar ’Boks will be available; Munster and Ulster may also discover this to their surprise.

Those within the sport remain smugly satisfied that all will be well; and perhaps it will be, as the long-term movement of South Africa into the Six Nations seems to be an unstoppable force.

But, for now, as the URC aims to achieve a semblance of significance beyond its insular bubble, the optics are not wonderful after a slew of imbalanced contests.

Proponents of the league may argue the precedence of Celtic rugby’s patience with the Italians – they had once been minded to evict Benetton and Zebre until persuaded by a financial sweetener – given its supposed justification by events last summer.

Except few recall that Benetton are the reigning champions of the ill-fated Rainbow Cup, having roundly spanked White’s side in June to the general ignorance of the Irish sporting public.

This weekend, the league’s supporters will hope for an upsurge in standards, albeit with all South African and Italian sides on the road to superior forces.

Only Munster’s trip to Llanelli promises a combination of competitive fare accompanied by decent quality.

What the URC also lacks – aside from the weekends of national derby games – are traditional rivalries that can spark the imagination.

The first spate of interprovincial fixtures next week will spark some life into the humdrum fare while one patiently awaits the awakening of the slumbering, blundering South Africans who, if White is any guide, are being undone not only by superior opponents but conspiratorial refereeing and meteorological conditions.

White offered literally an unusual slant in his post-game ramblings last Friday.

“It’s one of the most difficult games because if you lose the toss it’s a bit like cricket, you struggle to get up the hill; not only is the field sloped down to that corner, it’s also where the wind comes from.”

The Sportsground is many, many wonderful things but one thing it does not possess is an incline; White was once more engaging mouth before brain.

It is perhaps the ultimate irony that, while the other three South African sides have succumbed to physically punishing defeats after initially flattering to deceive by offering more than passable impressions of Harlem Globetrotters, the outfit more suited to northern hemisphere fare are in fact the Bulls.

And yet, paradoxically, they have proved to be the most utterly underwhelming of the bunch.

“Numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard,” rapped Jay-Z, whose sports agency Roc Nation are in a “strategic consultancy partnership” with the URC.

‘The Jiggaman’ is damn straight. The scoreboard makes for depressing reading. It remains to be seen how much patience sports fans can bear as they wait for the numbers to even out.