Jacob Stockdale remains a doubt for Ulster's clash with Leinster on Friday

Despite initial enthusiasm that Jacob Stockdale would not have a major issue, it seems a knee injury picked up in the PRO14 win against Munster last weekend maybe a tad more serious than first feared.

Ulster have confirmed: "His availability for selection for the upcoming Guinness PRO14 fixture against Leinster Rugby will be assessed throughout this week."

The province, whose ten successive league wins has set up and RDS cracker with the defending champions on Friday night, have also said that flanker Sean Reidy will face three months out with shoulder trouble.

Reidy has had surgery following an injury he sustained in the Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Gloucester in December.

Iain Henderson’s chances of making a surprise return have been dashed as he remains on the lengthy injury list, alongside Jack McGrath, Luke Marshall, Rob Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle, Will Addison, Louis Ludik and Angus Curtis.

However, coach Dan McFarland is likely to be allowed to field as strong a team as possible by his IRFU employers for Friday's tie.

