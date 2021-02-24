Jack Regan to make Super Rugby debut against Crusaders on Friday

Birr native Jack Regan will join an illustrious group of Irish players to have played in Super Rugby when the 23-year-old lock makes his competitive debut for the Highlanders against the Crusaders on Friday (6.05 Irish time).

Regan, who is the son of Offaly hurling legend Dáithí, moved to New Zealand last year after being let go from the Ulster setup, and he has since been climbing his way up the ladder.

Although a back injury hampered him for much of his time in Ulster, Regan jumped at the opportunity of a fresh challenge in the southern hemisphere.

Regan started out with Otago in the Mitre 10 Cup, the level below Super Rugby, and made such a big impression that the Highlanders offered him a training contract ahead of the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The 6ft 6in second-row was part of the Leinster sub-Academy, but was overlooked for a place in the full Academy, before he moved to Ulster, where the back problem limited him to just one senior appearance.

However, Regan now finds himself in the starting team of a Highlanders side that is captained by the All Blacks' scrum-half Aaron Smith, while there are several other New Zealand internationals in the squad.

In recent years, Sligo man Conan O'Donnell and Kildare native Oli Jager have played Super Rugby, with the latter prop part of the Crusaders setup, although he is not involved in tomorrow's opener against the Highlanders.



Regan is a former Ireland U-20s international and was a standout All-Ireland League player during his time with Ballynahinch.



A couple of years later, he is about to mix it with some of the best players in the world, as he gets set for a milestone moment in his career at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Online Editors