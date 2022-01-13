Jack Regan facing lengthy spell out of action after knee surgery

Irish lock Jack Regan is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery this week.

The Offaly native, who joined the Ospreys last summer, suffered the setback in training recently, and has since gone under the knife to repair the damage.

Regan has been limited to just four appearances for his new club, and it's believed he could be out for up to five months, in which case his season would all but be over.

The 24-year-old was previously involved in the Leinster underage setup, but he went on to join Ulster, before his career was ignited by a move to New Zealand, where he played Super Rugby with the Highlanders.

A former Ireland U-20 international, Regan is the son of Offaly hurling legend Daithi.

He now faces a long rehab period and will hope to come back stronger next season, having signed a three-year deal with the Ospreys last May.