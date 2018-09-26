'I've played rugby in a peaceful Ireland' - Brian O'Driscoll discusses his new documentary on the Troubles

In Brian O’Driscoll’s moving new documentary about how rugby straddled the divide during the Troubles, Ireland’s mightiest player recalls being in a state nobody would associate with such a giant. Willie John McBride stands on the streets of Belfast and talks about fear.

In Brian O’Driscoll’s moving new documentary about how rugby straddled the divide during the Troubles, Ireland’s mightiest player recalls being in a state nobody would associate with such a giant. Willie John McBride stands on the streets of Belfast and talks about fear.

This coming together of Ireland’s most gifted player, O’Driscoll, a catholic from the south, and ‘Willie John,’ Irish rugby’s most implacable warrior, is at the emotional heart of the BT Sport film Shoulder to Shoulder. O’Driscoll began his international career the year after the Good Friday Agreement and excelled in green in a peaceful age. His journey back to a time when Ireland players narrowly escaped explosions on the north-south border and needed police guards outside their hotel rooms is a startling exploration of the time before today’s slick professionalism and Six Nations triumphs.

McBride, who played 63 times for Ireland and went on five British and Irish Lions tours, stands on the pavement he ran on to in 1972 when Republicans detonated at least 20 bombs in Belfast on Bloody Friday.

Now 78, McBride, who worked in a bank in the city, shares his memories with O’Driscoll, who told me at an editing suite in Dublin: “When you hear a fellow Irish captain telling stories of him being involved in the middle of one of the most devastating atrocities the country has seen, with 20 bombs in 80 minutes – I was wondering when we were there, outside his old building, what level of panic you would have been feeling; being able to hear the bombs going off, but not knowing where the next one was coming?

“This is a guy who played 65 or 70 times for Ireland. That one shook me, because it’s so personal to him. I’ve gotten to know Willie John and that’s the first time I’d ever heard that level of panic.”

Somehow, the Troubles, a euphemistic term for a conflict that cost 3,500 lives over 30 years, were transcended by rugby, in which Ireland managed to field teams of men with roots in the Republican south (some with old IRA family connections) and Ulster protestants who worked for the British state. Nowhere in world sport is there a comparable fusing of communities who were diametrically opposed in religion, culture and politics, and were immersed in civil war.

Rugby’s role in bridging those divisions is explained by O’Driscoll taking to the road, guided by executive producer Craig Doyle and director Isobel Williams. So how was it possible for these disparate tribes to play as one?

“I think because rugby is such a team sport. If you have any uncertainty about team-mates you’re dead, you’re in trouble,” O’Driscoll says. “There’s such a reliance on everyone. As a 13, I can’t do my job if my tight-head [prop] doesn’t do his job. And my nine and 10. For me it is the ultimate team sport. One individual can shine, but there have to be facilitators for you to shine. With that in mind, rugby realised you had to forget what was going on outside of the rugby pitch if you were going to make it work on the pitch.”

This was no gentle travelogue. In the film he calls in on an Orange parade and accepts an invitation to bang a Lambeg Drum - a symbol of the Unionist marching season – pictures of which crept out on social media. O’Driscoll suspected “stick” would come – and it did, his phone lighting up with threats and abuse.

He says now: “I was doing a documentary to try and understand all sides in Ireland, and if you don’t embrace it and throw yourself into it – how can you possibly do that? I’m a Catholic, I’ve grown up in Dublin, so I know the other side. I’ve seen the Orange parades always portrayed as a negative. So I had to give them the opportunity to speak their side and understand them and what it meant to them. It was one of those split-second moments. I had to make a decision when I was asked: would I give the Lambeg drum a go. You could see the semi-panic in my face.

“But I came away and I thought that night, irrespective of the stick that I got, would I do it again, making that documentary? Absolutely, I would. I can understand people that have been affected by the Troubles and how they’d be hurt by it, but this is also a discovery process. It necessitated, with their hand of friendship, for me to put mine out as well.

“I knew it was a big deal as well. They don’t let anyone come up and play their Lambeg drum. So, to request me to do it – it would have been rude of me in the environment I was in to say no.

“How am I fully understanding what it means to be Irish from every perspective if I’d gone up there, stood and watched? It doesn’t mean that just because I beat it [the drum] I have to agree with their beliefs. Far from it, but you have to understand what it means to them. You only get that true sense of it by becoming involved.”

Across the picture, north and south, O’Driscoll encounters people who have tried to bury memories of blood and loss, but are clearly still haunted by them, and finds many cases of redemption and empathy. The England team of the early 1970s were an unlikely ally for Irish rugby as violence escalated, north and south, yet their Five Nations game at Lansdowne Road in 1973 forged a bond that still holds.

As Dublin grew more unsafe, Wales and Scotland refused to travel to the Republic’s capital in 1972 and several England players were reluctant to make the trip 12 months later. David Duckham, the star of the England team, rang McBride for guidance. Willie John told him: “You must come.” In the documentary, Duckham fights back tears as he recalls the standing ovation from the Lansdowne Road crowd.

“This old enemy thing... yes, there’s 800 years of history with Ireland and England. We’ll be a while forgetting that,” O’Driscoll says. “But when it comes down to it we have a huge tie with England. Economically, our export industry is massively reliant in some quarters on the UK. In the rugby context, they were the ones that voted for us in the 2023 World Cup bid, so as much as we make out they’re the old enemy we have a good relationship and a good bond, and an incredibly healthy respect for England - for what they’ve achieved as well.

“It was lovely to learn more about that and see the effect on David Duckham, being brought almost to tears, thinking about that standing ovation. That kind of makes me proud they were being rewarded for the bravery they showed.”

O’Driscoll knows he is blessed to have played without Gardai or RUC officers outside his room. He says: “The Good Friday Agreement was 1998. I started in ’99. People will say, as much as there have been people swapping arms for suits, there’s still a tiny minority that don’t want that peace. But ultimately I’ve played in a peaceful Ireland.”

For his generation, integration seems to have been achieved by tension-defusing mutual denigration. “If you were getting slagged it was a good thing, because once you’re fair game you’re part of the crew,” O'Driscoll recalls. “I would be concerned if I wasn’t getting slagged. It happened very, very quickly in Irish rugby environments. There would be no bedding-in period. People would come in hard. When you get your first bit of stick you feel one of the lads.

“As a young 20-year-old coming in in 1999, I wasn’t going and asking Paddy Johns about his experiences in the 1970s. You knew it was there, but we never saw ourselves as political or religious or otherwise. There were small signs of not singing anthems, or not seeing the tricolour as your flag, but they’re not things that are going to make or break teams.”

As anxiety around Brexit and the Irish border deepens, O’Driscoll is able to say of his sport in Ireland: “Rugby is the commonality. In some cases it’s the only commonality. I think I’ll look at this movie and I hope be proud that it’s been a pretty amazing achievement, with the backdrop of the last 40 or 50 years, that this [Ireland] team has powered through.

“We never paid any attention as players or individuals to what that backdrop was. We just saw a jersey and we saw team-mates and camaraderie and friendship.”

Shoulder to Shoulder, the next instalment in the BT Sport Films series, premieres at 10pm on Oct 12, on BT Sport 2. Watch on TV and via the BT Sport App. bt.com/sport

Online Editors