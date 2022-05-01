‘I’ve been very lucky with injuries, I am in a good place to be retiring’ says Devin Toner as he talks food, family and his future

Leinster rugby star Devin Toner said he is in a very good place to be retiring as he has had minimal injuries throughout his sporting career.

The 35-year-old announced last month that he will be retiring at the end of the season after 16 years as a professional.

The former Ireland international player said there is never a right time to retire but he feels lucky to have had a long-spanning career and to now be able to focus on his wife Mary and two children Max (4) and Grace (1).

"The worst I’ve done is broke my ankle and that was at the end of the season so I’ve been very lucky with injuries, I am in a good place to be retiring with nothing serious,” Devin said, who was speaking at the launch of Leinster’s Next Big Dish with Official Food Delivery Partners Just Eat.’

“A lot of people when they are retiring they might need to get some kind of surgery done but I’m at a stage now where I probably won’t have to, which is a good place to be.

"I’m still going to be able to run around the garden and play a bit of social stuff next year, so I’m in a really good place to be retiring.”

The rugby star said he’s not sure how he will keep fit when he retires, but that he might play a bit of tennis, or anything that gets him “running and moving”.

Asked how he would feel if either of his children decided to play rugby, the Meath man said he would support them no matter what they wanted to do.

"Would I be nervous? I don’t know is the answer,” he said.

"I might be a bit nervous but because I’ve been through it I probably wouldn’t be too bad.

"World Rugby has been working to make the safety of the sport better, they are trying to tackle the head heights but it's always going to be a concern for parents but I don’t really know until they start playing.”

Since the pandemic, the sports star has gotten more into cooking and said he loves to make dishes that the whole family can enjoy.

"I’m getting more into [cooking], I was getting more into it over the years, we are big into our food, over lockdown I got into baking a bit, baking sourdough bread.

"I got a nice pizza oven so over summer we will be cooking some pizzas at home.

“Max was [fussy] but he’s better now, we try to do stuff that everyone will eat- chicken curry, noodles, there are staples that we are doing every night.”

Devin said he does have to focus on his protein and carb intake while he’s training, but because he’s in the second row it’s better if he’s heavier, so he doesn’t have to look at it too stringently.

"We get lunch in Leinster which is all centred around protein and carb intake and then I’ll snack in between, then we get home and we would have dinner with the family and maybe, later on, I’d have cheese and crackers,” he said, talking about what his daily eating is like.

"It’s all about focusing on the protein intake to keep the muscle mass up during training.”

Despite his focus on nutrition, Devin also enjoys indulging and said if he had to choose his last meal on earth it would be prawn pil pil for a starter, lasagne with coleslaw and garlic bread for his main, and a lemon meringue pie for dessert.

Just Eat, Official Food Delivery Partner of Leinster Rugby, is giving you the chance to decide Leinster’s Next Big Dish! Vote for your favourite by ordering one of the three signature dishes before May 11th and be in with a chance to win €1,000 Just Eat credit and Leinster Rugby season tickets. For more visit JustEat.ie.