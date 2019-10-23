'I've been blown away by some of the approaches' - Four teams Joe Schmidt could join when he ends coaching exile

The Kiwi will stick around for the foreseeable future, he might even show up at the Aviva Stadium to keep a watchful eye on his former players when they run out under Andy Farrell in the 2020 Six Nations - but he will no longer be on the Carton House training pitch, whistle in hand.

In an illustrious decade, Schmidt delivered two European Cups, a European Challenge Cup, a PRO14 title and three Six Nations crowns, one of which was a Grand Slam, as well a first and second-ever win over New Zealand - plus a series victory in Australia and the first-ever triumph on South African soil.

While his record at World Cups remain a blemish on his CV, Schmidt revealed upon his return from Ireland's latest competition collapse in Japan that he has been inundated with offers already.

"I've been blown away by some of the approaches and incredibly humbled by them," he said.

"I made a commitment that I'm going to absolutely stick to, through to at least June or July of next year."

It's interesting to consider Schmidt's latest declaration of possibly returning to coaching as soon as next summer alongside the comments he made upon announcing that he would step down as Ireland boss after the World Cup.

"I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the Rugby World Cup in 2019," he said at the time.

Perhaps the sting of coming up short at a second World Cup caused him to rethink his proposed coaching retirement, but whatever his motivation, it appears that Schmidt will look to reenter professional rugby in the summer of 2020.

Where could he end up?

Australia

Michael Cheika has vacated the post of Wallabies head coach after a quarter-final trouncing to England, who he lost seven straight matches to since beating them in the 2015 tournament. While Australia were capable of producing big displays under Cheika, they have been very inconsistent since reaching the 2015 World Cup final, and he departs with a winning percentage of just 50%.

Appointing Schmidt wouldn't be without precedent for Australia, New Zealander Robbie Deans coached the team for four seasons up to the 2011 World Cup.

With so much talent behind the scrum, it would be interesting to see if Schmidt would look to implement the style of play that won so much at Leinster, rather than the attritional style that came to the fore in his latter years with Ireland.

With Australia not in action again until the summer of 2020 - when Schmidt said he would be ready to return to coaching - a move down under could make sense, particularly given the players he would have at his disposal.

What's more, if Schmidt did take on the job, his first two games would be against... Ireland.

New Zealand

Win or lose, Steve Hansen is stepping down as All Blacks head coach after this World Cup. A successor has yet to be appointed, although all signs point to attack coach Ian Foster taking up the top job, similar to how Hansen succeeded Graham Henry in 2012 from within the back-room team.

The prospect of Schmidt getting the All Blacks head coaching job appears extremely remote after Ireland's World Cup failure, but former World Cup winner Stephen Donald thinks that there may be a place for Schmidt as an assistant coach.

"If he wanted to be involved with the All Blacks, they'd have him involved for sure," Donald said.

"He's highly thought of in New Zealand.

"I'm not saying he'd be head coach of the All Blacks, but if he wanted to be involved he would be."

Would Schmidt go back to being a number two after a decade as the head man? It's unlikely, but if he has eyes on one day leading the All Blacks, that might be the most prudent route.

Auckland Blues

Warren Gatland is moving to Super Rugby after the World Cup to become the Chiefs head coach - could his rival Schmidt follow him? The former Ireland head coach previously had a stint as the Blues backs coach, and although current head coach Leon MacDonald has only been in charge for one season, the former All Black didn't enjoy a great inaugural campaign, finishing 13th out of 15 teams.

If the Blues struggle in 2020, Schmidt would be an obvious candidate to shake things up. The Auckland side haven't won a Super Rugby title since 2003, and Schmidt would relish the challenge of joining Michael Cheika as the only head coach to win a European Cup as well as a Super Rugby crown.

The prospect of Schmidt and Gatland going head-to-head once again would be particularly intriguing.

Clermont Auvergne

The French giants represent another club where Schmidt previously put in time as an assistant, helping the club win a Top 14 title in 2010 under Vern Cotter after three seasons with the team. The 54-year-old speaks French, which is a massive plus, knows the team and the history inside out and has always spoken fondly of his time in Clermont.

Franck Azema is heading into his sixth season with the club, but has only one Top 14 title and a European Challenge Cup to show for it. Another trophyless season could create a vacancy that would be ideally suited to Schmidt.

Online Editors