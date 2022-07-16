Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, celebrates with Jack Conan after their Series win over New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

An emotional Andy Farrell paid tribute to his Ireland team after they secured a monumental series win by dismantling the All Blacks in Wellington.

A stunning performance ended with Ireland becoming just the fifth side in history to win a series in New Zealand.

Farrell, who has been part of some memorable days during his illustrious playing days, as well as in his coaching career, had no hesitation in saying that this achievement trumped anything he had managed in the past.

After taking on an incredibly difficult tour, which included two games against the Maori, the Ireland head coach was fully vindicated, as he managed his extended squad brilliantly over the last four weeks.

Ireland will return home over the next couple of days with a series win in the bag, and with a Maori victory also under the belt, it means that Farrell's men depart New Zealand with a remarkable 3-2 record over the Kiwis.

“It’s difficult for me because it’s not mine, it’s theirs,” Farrell said.

“They’ve grabbed hold of it hugely. I talked yesterday about the leadership group, how they’ve grown and developed and we’ve coached this team together. That’s the truth.

“Some of the stuff that they’ve done out there today, we’ve done it together so I suppose when you look at it like that I suppose it’s the most proud that I’ve been as part of a group, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Farrell hailed his side's first-half performance which was as good as anything an Ireland team has delivered in the past, and while they had to withstand a second-half typical onslaught, the players coped admirably with the intense mental pressure that they were under.

“Pleased? I don’t think that’s the word. I mean, what’s the biggest thing that you can say about a group of people? I don’t think there is a word,” Farrell continued.

“Because that’s the hardest thing to do in rugby by a country mile. We lost game one you know?

“We lost game one and our backs were against the wall. And apparently we was going to feel the full wrath of the All Blacks today and we said that was the challenge that we wanted.

“Our best 40 minutes of the campaign was in the first half and that says a lot about how they are as a team and where they’re going and the belief that they’ve got.

“This is the hardest thing you can do in rugby by a country mile especially when you take it down to the last game and we know from history that the All Blacks are going to come out firing.

“Just to be up so much by half-time. But the most pleasing thing for me was the composure we showed when they came back at us.

"Because they always do. And we never got ahead of ourselves when we was in front and we never panicked when they started to come back.”

As much as he relished the moment, Farrell's attention also turned to next year's World Cup because as he put it before the tour began, this is the start of Ireland's journey towards France 2023.

“Well, we talk about this being the start of a World Cup year and it was never, ever mentioned about it being an end-of-season tour,” Farrell added.

“You see the freshness of these lads. Have a think about it when you get a minute. Some of these lads haven’t played for eight weeks.

"Some of these lads are coming off the back of a loss in a quarter-final, semi-final, final.

“We had three days of camp before we left for these shores and it was back together like that. They’re a special group and they deserve everything they get.”