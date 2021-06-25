'It's quite a difficult thing to do' - Why leaving the Whatsapp group was the hardest part of Billy Holland's Munster exit

Billy Holland is pictured with Aldi staff Patricia Reynolds, Goren Kierse, Gerry McGeehan and Agnieszka Cieslak as the supermarket chain opened their 146th store in Douglas, Cork

Billy Holland had gone through the emotional rollercoaster of packing up his belongings and saying his goodbyes to everyone in Munster, but it wasn't until he removed himself from the team WhatsApp group that the reality of retirement really hit home.

Much like Holland is calling it a day on his own terms, he was also quick to ensure that he was the one to delete himself from the group.

“I didn't want the ignominy of Peter O'Mahony removing me from a WhatsApp group, I would prefer to fall on my own sword,” Holland smiles.

“Isn't it amazing, you do all the leaving and you have all the goodbye speeches and it's actually just leaving a WhatsApp group, of what I would consider to be my friends, is actually quite a difficult thing to do.

“It's mad how something like that can be so impactful. But I suppose that's modern life, isn't it? But yeah, I did it before O'Mahony got to me!”

After 247 appearances across a 14-year professional career as a one-club man, Holland is now looking forward to the next chapter in the 'real world'.

The next few months will be spent relaxing and preparing for the arrival of himself and his wife Lanlih's third child in September before Holland takes up a banking role in January.

Rugby has been all the 35-year-old has known, but it has also been all-consuming, so from that end, Holland is looking forward to taking a step back.

“I always knew come October or November there’d be a pang and you’d really miss it but funnily enough last Tuesday morning I woke up and was thinking ‘Oh’, I was surprised by how I felt, it had happened so quickly, I felt quite bad about having retired immediately,” Holland says.

“It’s one of the small sacrifices about professional rugby, that your time isn’t your own. I’ve had a weekly schedule emailed to me every Thursday or Friday for the last 17 years, you know, what am I doing on what day and at what time next week.

Expand Close Billy Holland is pictured with Anna Hobbs (11) and Ben Russel (11) who received a donation of rugby gear for their school St Lukes NS, Douglas as Aldi unveiled its 146th store / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Billy Holland is pictured with Anna Hobbs (11) and Ben Russel (11) who received a donation of rugby gear for their school St Lukes NS, Douglas as Aldi unveiled its 146th store

“So then you wake up on a Tuesday morning and ‘So, what am I going to do today? Cook the dinner and walk around the island 50 times.’

“It’s an adjustment. Some people say it’s like being in the army, you get your schedule and you plan your schedule, your own extras and your recovery around that and your week is really regimented. That is a big change once you finish up.”

The temptation to throw on the boots again with Cork Con in the All-Ireland League is not as strong as one may think, as Holland admits the demands of professional rugby took a heavy toll on his body throughout last season.

And besides, the way he sees it: “Sure, I'd only be going out to get the head pucked off me by a load of young fellas every weekend! What a tag that would be – 'There's your man Billy Holland, the Munster fella.'

“You'd have every AIL player in Ireland trying to beat you up. I've had enough of that, as much as I love the game.”

The decision to retire was already tough without having to endure another trophyless end to the season with Munster, but Holland accepts how the cards have fallen.

Despite coming up short again, he firmly believes Munster are not far away from ending their barren spell without silverware.

“It was savagely disappointing, there is no other way of putting it,” Holland adds.

“To lose to Leinster in the (PRO14) final and then lose seven days later to Toulouse was really, really tough to take mentally.

“There are rarely fairytale endings in life in general. You don't always get what you want or you might feel you deserve, but I suppose that's the beauty of sport.

“It doesn't matter who you are or what you have done or what the sentiment is, there's two teams on the day and we came up second best twice in seven days, which is tough.

“As I said to the lads, if and when they win next year, I'll be knocking on the dressing room door, asking for a small sip out of the trophy.

“I truly hope they do win it. I have been playing with Munster for 14 years, I won't get a medal and I won't be part of that squad, but I'll feel like I have played some small part in it.

Read More

“I will be back being a Munster supporter next year and I'll be wanting them to do well.

“Of course there will be an element of jealousy that it didn't happen while you were there, but I would like to think I'd be big enough to be absolutely 100pc chuffed for the lads, which I know I will be.”

Billy Holland was speaking at the opening a new Aldi store in Douglas, which is set to create 27 new jobs