'It's pretty special' - Conor Murray scoops World Player of the Year award in France

Conor Murray was honoured in Paris last night, picking up the World Player of the Year award.

Conor Murray was honoured in Paris last night, picking up the World Player of the Year award.

Readers of Midi Olympique voted for the Ireland scrum half, who is hoping to return from injury to face the All Blacks on November 17, as the world's best at a lavish ceremony in Paris.

Speaking after picking up the award, Murray said: "It's pretty special. I think with the relationship between Irish and French teams, especially in my club Munster. We have been in France for years. Our fans know it really, really well.

"I've a lot of experience down here. Any time I come here and play rugby against the French, I know a few of the French players and they are very welcoming and accommodating; they're good guys. It's an honour."

Murray also had words of praise for the French.

"If I know I am going to be playing France, I know I have to be at my best. They are a force within rugby and one you will always respect."

Murray hasn't played yet this season as he battles against a troublesome neck problem but is expected to join up with the squad ahead of the All Blacks visit.

Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.

Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud

Online Editors