GHOSTS abounded in the cavernous colosseum.

The first spirit spooking us was an unexpected visitor to this hushed Parisien bowl; an early driving maul, pushed and punished for its predictability by a marauding blue pack.

Suddenly, a flash of memory; a similar position, but on the other side of the field, and in another place and time.

England tumbling out of their own World Cup, undone by the human error of their captain, and the splintered leadership of a coaching group where authority was sorely lacking or, if there was, it was not invested where it should have been.

Andy Farrell, an assistant then, was just one of many 2015 casualties, shunted out after a private collection of the players’ criticisms; ironically, Farrell’s commitment to a limited game-plan was one of them.

And so on Saturday night, another maul hijacked our memory but there will be no sackings or firings as a result of this one

However, Farrell must act decisively to prevent any lasting consequences, particularly with so public a display of dissent from his captain.

Ireland would ultimately be undone by a cascading implosion of mental errors and systems failure, from individual decision-making to set-piece pratfalls.

They would end the evening with their captain, displaying either gross insubordination or unimpeachable defiance, depending on how one likes to view these things, shaking his head and mouthing thinly-veiled objections as he handed the ball to his woefully ill-prepared replacement.

What matters now is Andy Farrell likes to view these things.

Earlier this year, the Irish coach decided that Jonathan Sexton’s captaincy was not entirely guaranteed for the rest of a truncated Six Nations championship, a view to which they both had ascribed.

Having agreed on joint authority, both men must now re-visit their summit on leadership and re-assess if Saturday’s show of defiance reflects Sexton’s personal affront or simply his renowned characteristic commitment.

If the latter, it might have to be advised that, however apt it may be when doing so in victory, while a debutant Jack Carty trots on for his first minutes at test level, as happened last year against Italy, it may be less welcome as the entire ship is capsizing and you’re the one supposed to be manning it.

We suspect that, for all of Rob Kearney’s insistence on TV that Farrell is a guitar-slinging, barber shop singing “one of the lads”, the Wiganer will be keen to assert authority over this group sooner rather than later.

At least, in the short-term.

For Saturday night illustrated that, for the second time this year when the white heat rose, a group so used to being ruled with an iron fist, and being successful while so subjugated by their coach, were hopelessly and haplessly incapable of surviving off a leash so tightly held for so many years.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland experienced extraordinary success thanks to precise planning off the field and deliberate delivery on it.

It allowed for little leeway; its greatest genius lay in its elaborate expertise but also its greatest flaw; if a system can’t improvise a response to either heavy traffic in Edinburgh or a capricious weather forecast, then there is something wrong.

Ultimately, the system blew itself out.

On Saturday, it seemed as if the players craved its return.

Schmidt and his lieutenants arguably did their best work at half-time; buoyed by a pre-break surge, they would reinforce messages, sharpen focus and seize control in the third-quarter.

Ireland, instead, lost it.

Against France, compounding the unease when Sexton’s tactical decision back-fired with the clock in the red, Farrell and the coaches may have been presenting messages; but their players either did not hear them or, if they did, were incapable of delivering upon them.

“We did some OK things but probably our body language wasn't great, at times,” admitted Andrew Conway of a first-half when many observers actually thought the played really well.

“The coaches were looking on and would've had a good view of us, and know us well enough to feel and think that we're a bit off, so that was the message.

“The message was to believe, going into the second half with a Championship on the line, everything to play for and only a couple of points in it, whatever it was.

“So it's disappointing that that type of chat has to be said in the environment that we're in, but that was the reality of where we were at. And, unfortunately, we didn't kick on.”

Farrell publicly backed Sexton’s decision to turn down three points – even though Conor Murray had launched an ambitious long-range effort at the start of the half.

“The plan is pretty simple, it's the feel and flow of the game, and the guys out there have that feel and flow,” said the head coach.

The difficulty is that his players seemed palpably incapable of “feeling the flow” at all for, when they did, too often the effluent hit the fan and flew back in their faces.

Farrell does have a ruthless streak, as some of his early selections have demonstrated and there were glimpses of it on Saturday night.

While we were still digesting just what Bundee Aki was doing kicking counter-attack ball into a French hand – perhaps he, too, was “feeling the flow” – Farrell felt his collar and hauled him off seconds after France exacted more profit from an Irish mistake.

Perhaps Sexton’s removal was also an attempt at exerting authority, and perhaps Sexton’s response was a public challenge, and not a personal vent of frustration – “What would you like me to be doing?” he challenged a questioner afterwards.

Whatever, it didn’t work, because an Ireland who were already imploding continued to develop a cascading problem; Byrne was never going to be the answer if nobody knew what the question was.

Robbie Henshaw’s individual act of defiance was notable because that is exactly what it as, individual defiance.

His was a try that would never have been scored under the previous coaching regime but now, released from functionality, Henshaw was encouraged to feel the flow and it brought him all the way to the whitewash.

His normal default would be to crash his head as hard as possible into a French six-pack.

Ireland’s difficulty was that there was not enough collective will, or responsibility, to respond to the new licence being afforded them by their coaching ticket.

This may be an existential crisis but it is not a fundamental one.

Ireland were missing key players, had a rank set-piece and made some appalling errors in defence but still ran this championship close.

They will persist and, remembering two successive World Cup failures showed supporters even the great Schmidt came undone at the highest level, they must persist.

Ireland can play the type of rugby required, most already do so for their clubs; it is just they have no muscle memory of doing so in green.

Farrell oddly stated that Ireland went into their shells in the first-half, from our view, it seemed the wheels fell off in the second act. More confusion there, then.

What is clear is that not everybody is on the same page, including coach and captain.

Farrell must remind Sexton that the relationship between coach and captain has changed; Sexton is not the “eyes and ears” as he once was for Schmidt.

Every player now has that accountability.

But the coach must retain authority even while delegating more responsibility to his players. He is in charge.

In less than 100 days the Six Nations begins again and before that a contrived Nations Cup. Ireland must maintain the growth in their game.

There is no other direction. But everyone needs to be pointing the same way.