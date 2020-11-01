| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It's clear that not everybody is on the same page, including coach and captain

David Kelly

Captain Johnny Sexton has explained his frustrated demeanour on being substituted in Ireland&rsquo;s Six Nations defeat in France (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Close

Captain Johnny Sexton has explained his frustrated demeanour on being substituted in Ireland&rsquo;s Six Nations defeat in France (Adam Davy/PA)

Captain Johnny Sexton has explained his frustrated demeanour on being substituted in Ireland’s Six Nations defeat in France (Adam Davy/PA)

Captain Johnny Sexton has explained his frustrated demeanour on being substituted in Ireland’s Six Nations defeat in France (Adam Davy/PA)

GHOSTS abounded in the cavernous colosseum.

The first spirit spooking us was an unexpected visitor to this hushed Parisien bowl; an early driving maul, pushed and punished for its predictability by a marauding blue pack.

Suddenly, a flash of memory; a similar position, but on the other side of the field, and in another place and time.

Related Content