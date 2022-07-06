It’s ‘business as usual’ for Johnny Sexton, insists Mike Catt, as he’s passed fit to play

Johnny Sexton walks off injured during Ireland's opening Test match against the All Blacks. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt insists it is ‘business as usual’ for Johnny Sexton, who has been passed fit to play in Saturday’s second Test against the All Blacks.

Sexton had been expected to miss the game in Dunedin, after he was replaced last weekend with a head injury. However, despite failing HIA 1, the Irish skipper has since passed HIA 2 and 3, which meant he could train as normal yesterday.

Sexton is expected to start the second Test in a huge boost to Ireland’s chances of rescuing the Series.

“Johnny is a world-class rugby player,” Catt said.

“He demands high standards and ultimately you want to get to a player-driven environment.

“That’s what Johnny brings. He brings a lot of confidence around him too. It’s business as usual for Johnny really, but it does help (having him fit), yeah. It helps everyone, us (coaches) learning from him too.”

Mack Hansen could come straight back into the team on the right wing, having recovered from Covid, as Keith Earls sat out training yesterday in a bid to manage his load.

“Mack’s cool, he’s got a real understanding of the game, a really good rugby brain,” Catt added.

“He’s exceptionally skilful too, so we’ll see. He’s trained very well so it’s nice to see him back because it is very hard for those guys who’ve been isolated for 10 days. They just want to get out and do more and more. So it’s great to have him back.”

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have been hit with a major blow as Sam Whitelock is in danger of missing the remainder of the Series due to concussion.

Whitelock’s fellow second-row Tupou Vaa’i is the latest New Zealand player to test positive for Covid. As a result, Patrick Tuipulotu has been recalled to the squad.