‘It's an incredible feeling’ – Josh van der Flier hails Ireland’s series win over All Blacks

Josh van der Flier celebrates with Ireland team-mate Tadhg Furlong after scoring their side's first try against New Zealand

Josh van der Flier reflected on Ireland's historic series win in New Zealand after a towering performance in the back row.

"It's an incredible feeling," van der Flier said.

"This was the aim coming out at the start and it looked a bit ropey after the first week, but we've had a really good month here and it's great to finish with a performance like that. We knew we had it in us."

Ireland winger James Lowe can not quite believe what the team have achieved, as he spoke to Sky Sports.

"It hasn't quite sunk in," Lowe said. "We knew after the first Test that wasn't our best performance...but we tidied things up and tried to stop New Zealand.

"Results like that, on the bounce, in New Zealand - who'd have thought?"

All Blacks great and Sky Sports pundit Sean Fitzpatrick was full of praise for Ireland's display.

"The Irish were totally dominant and when you go through the team at each position, they were just better," said Fitzpatrick.

"Concerns for New Zealand and there will be questions asked, but this is all about Ireland - I thought they were outstanding."