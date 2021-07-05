'It's about specialising and trying to push yourself' - Shane Daly aiming to shed role as Ireland's Mr Versatility soon

Ireland's Shane Daly makes a break during the friendly win over Japan last Saturday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It's not a role he wants to fulfill on a long-term basis, but Shane Daly is continuing to prove his value as the 23rd man.

In training last week, Daly ran on the wing, centre and at full-back – all in case of emergency.

The Munster man's versatility came in handy when Jordan Larmour was forced off injured after half an hour of Ireland's pulsating 39-31 win over Japan, but Daly is now eyeing a starting spot in Saturday's game against the USA.

Both of Daly's two caps have come on the bench, but he looks primed for a first start, having impressed in Ireland camp since he first came in last year.

The 24-year-old is happy to be able to slot into various positions across the back-line, but he is wary of becoming a jack of all trades, without being a master of one.

"That’s the other side of it, it’s about specialising and trying to push yourself," Daly said.

"The same thing happened against Georgia when Jacob (Stockdale) went down after ten minutes and I remember thinking ‘Oh my god, I’d love to get on’. That was unfortunate but lucky to get extra experience alright.

"Sometimes when you’re on the bench you can get into the mentality that you’re an impact player.

"It can be a rush to try and get your head right but that experience against Georgia definitely helped me, it was 'Look something could happen here any second.' You have to take the opportunity when you get it."

Daly is feeling more comfortable on the international stage and around the squad behind the scenes.

With the Lions players out of the equation, Farrell has pushed the younger lads out of their comfort zone, with Daly relishing the pressure that comes with that.

The Cork native had his own crew of supporters at the Aviva last Saturday, as his former Ireland Sevens team-mates were cheering him on from the stand.

Daly spent a couple of seasons in the Ireland Sevens setup and with the squad having been introduced to the crowd at half-time of the Japan game, Daly was delighted as everyone else after they recently secured qualification for the Olympics.

"I was so proud of them. I can’t wait to see them over in Tokyo," Daly enthused.

“They were screaming at me in the warm-up. I kinda blocked them out and gave them a wave, but yeah I saw a few of them afterwards but I didn’t get much of a chance to chat to them, it was great to see them again.”

Daly isn't the only young Munster player eager to add to his caps this weekend, and he backed his provincial team-mate Gavin Coombes to build on his international debut.

"Gav has been unbelievable," Daly added.

Read More

"He’s probably had the best season of anyone I’ve ever seen, first year breaking onto the scene, he’s just been an absolute joke, been unbelievable to play with him, run a line outside him you can always expect to get the ball off him.

"He runs straight over lads, it’s a combination that’s rare enough. He’s been incredible and he’s picked up where he left off for Munster here.

"His impact was very good, a couple of turnovers mightn’t have gone his way but he put himself in good positions."