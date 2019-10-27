'It's a strange league. There are games you go into thinking, 'I need to play well here or I might not have a job'

Do you do it for the glamour? Let’s start with a ten-hour trip to Cornwall.

What about adulation? Maybe, if your idea of being celebrated is an away day in Nottingham, where the spectators often amount to two loyal border collies and their owner.

So the money then? Well only if you enjoy your team deciding to go semi-professional; oh, and by the way, that means that your pay will be slashed in half. But don’t worry, you only have to train three mornings a week, so you can get a part-time job if you can find somewhere that will let you rock in after 1pm.

What about the love of the game? It’s hard to love the game when most players are fighting for one-year contract after one-year contract to stay in it.

Welcome to the Championship, English rugby’s 12-team professional and semi-professional second tier, which is home to 21 Irish players across six sides – almost enough to make a full match-day squad.

They are Irish rugby’s forgotten men; a flick through the squad lists will throw up names supporters might recognise from a provincial academy here, a few PRO14 appearances there.

None of them will probably ever play in a World Cup, or a big Champions Cup game or receive the sort of salaries or endorsement deals commanded by Irish rugby’s biggest stars, and yet they keep going, year after year, season after season, contract after contract.

The names might change, but the existence is the same.

"It’s not an easy life. It’s not a glamourous life. You aren’t playing in front of big crowds. Money is an issue. Very few clubs can pay reasonable wages," says Jack O’Connell, the former Leinster prop who called time on his career last summer after five seasons in the Championship with Bristol and Ealing Trailfinders.

"I was lucky to be places where there was money to make it a better experience but outside that bubble, it is a hard life. The average wage is around £20,000 or less. There might not be as much money for support staff but you are still playing at a pretty high intensity. It is a brutal league for a forward in particular."

In its current guise, the Championship is a league that basically exists to facilitate the promotion of the last team to fall through the Premiership trapdoor. The end-of-season promotion playoffs were eliminated in 2017, in part because it allowed for the vagaries of knockout rugby, which saw the ill-equipped London Welsh earn a place in the Premiership in 2014.

Now its future is uncertain, with continued talk of ring-fencing the Premiership as a 13-team league, with Newcastle Falcons the runaway favourites to win the Championship this year, as is every side that drops down.

O’Connell and Peter Lydon, an Irish team-mate at Ealing who previously played for London Scottish after a season with Stade Francais, are two of the luckier ones, whose profiles were sufficient to insulate themselves from some of the harshness of the league.

"If you are not well-established you will kind of get treated like a piece of meat," Lydon, who grew up in Kilkenny, says.

"If they need you, they need you and if they don't, they can sort of get rid of you whenever they want.

"It's a professional league that's not really run very professionally, in terms of stuff you'd associate with top-level professional rugby like looking after players and the pay and stuff like that.

"Even holidays - Premiership players get five weeks minimum but in the Championship, you are lucky to get four weeks.

"Most guys are on one-year contracts so there is no real security and there can be a massive turnover in squads. One year 20 lads could leave and you are working with a completely different squad. A lot of teams go through a full rebuild every year."

Between them, O’Connell and Lydon have logged nine seasons and counting in the Championship. The latter is still playing in the backline with Ealing, who are one of the stronger sides in the league, while O’Connell decided to call it a day at the end of last season.

The former Clongowes front row joined Bristol in 2014 after making 15 Leinster appearances in three seasons. Initially meant to be a one-season stop en-route to Premiership promotion, he found life in the Championship increasingly difficult as time went on.

From focusing on promotion, to focusing on selection to focusing on keeping his job, O’Connell's professional rugby career eventually became less of a passion and more of an occupation.

"It was at the tail end of 2018 with Ealing where I realised that I was no longer playing to win matches, I was playing to get selected the next week," he said.

"I didn't like that that feeling. I didn't feel like I was doing myself justice. I wasn't going out there to play rugby, I was going out there because I was worried about my job."

When people think of rugby players, it is easy to reduce them to a league position, or a points total, but for so many players away from the top 10%, there is a much more human motivation that is driving them: just staying professional is what keeps them up at night.

"Most players worry about the wins and losses but when I started worrying about keeping my status as a professional, that is what I found the hardest," O’Connell added.

"That was my hardest moment. With good or bad results, you have your team-mates around you. This, you have to go through on your own."

Lydon says that O’Connell’s experience is far from isolated, and that Christmas time is notorious as a period where team-mates are fighting each other to stay on the payroll for the next season.

"You get to Christmas and guys don't know where they are going to be playing the following year, then it gets to the new year and contracts start to be handed out," he says.

"There are games you go into thinking, 'I need to play well here or I might not have a job'. You might lose a game and be coming off the pitch thinking, 'well we didn't win but at least I played well and I'll be in the team next week', and you've put yourself in the position to get a new contract."

While Lydon hasn’t reached that stage yet and is still enjoying life at Ealing, he admits that he too is thinking about the future. After making a dream leap from Seapoint RFC to a season in Stade Francais in 2014, he is into his fifth Championship season and has seen the league from every angle.

The campaign after he left London Scottish, they went part-time. He has seen friends lose their jobs, treated poorly after picking up an injury and have their pay cut substantially.

It can be a grind that leaves you questioning how much longer you want to stay in the game.

"You speak to friends and some of the shit they have to put up with," Lydon says.

"Up until this season I've enjoyed it. But it was my birthday a few weeks ago, I turned 27, and I'm starting to think, realistically am I going to get higher than this level? Do I want to keep playing? Would I prefer to transition to life after rugby, get a job and play part-time rugby?

"A lot of guys do get to that stage when they get to 26/27 and they've done four or five years in the Championship. Even if it hasn't happened to you, just hearing stories from your mates. It does suck a bit of life out of you."

Neither O'Connell or Lydon are completely negative about their Championship experience. It provides Irish players with an alternate pathway into professional rugby, with four Connacht players having spent time in the league, including centre Tom Farrell who has previously been involved in Ireland training squads.

Lydon has enjoyed playing for Ealing and living in London, but sums up life in the league with a weariness of someone who has long since lost the capacity to be surprised at what twist the competition could take next.

"There's a saying over here, 'that's that Champ',” he says.

"You get used to it and assume that's the norm and then you talk to lads in other leagues and they are like, 'what the hell is going on there?'. It's a very strange league."

Online Editors