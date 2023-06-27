‘It’s a special feeling’ – Ireland men’s Sevens team book Olympic place after famous win over Great Britain

Ireland 26 Great Britain 12

Ireland’s men’s rugby sevens team has qualified for the Paris Olympics by winning gold at the European Games in Poland, beating Great Britain 26-12 in the final at the Henryk Reyman Stadium in Krakow.

Tries from Billy Dardis, Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy (2) were enough for the boys in green to claim a memorable victory, and they will now compete at their second consecutive Olympic games, having also qualified for Tokyo in 2021.

Speaking after the game, Dardis said:

“It's a pretty special feeling. They got around us for the first half just because we shot out of our system and anytime we do go out of our system, that's when we let teams in so you kind of need to just stick to your process and stick to what you're good at.

“To come away with that kind of a score line in this kind of a pressure tournament is brilliant.”

Two-try hero Jordan Conroy added:

“We were all in good humour, the energy was there even in the warm-up. We just knew what we had to do and everybody knew what their job was and we executed a really well out there. For the first time ever, I didn't actually feel as nervous as I thought I would. Now we can just let the hair down and enjoy, with a year to build into it.

“We're more than brothers, we’re more than family.”

“It's a big massive relief because we can enjoy the summer. We can come into pre-season, we can go into the Sevens series with no pressure at all, because we can use that to train and kind of work our way up to Paris 24.”

The tone was set right from the kick-off, with England’s Max McFarland gathering possession and running right into a crunching, double-team tackle by Billy Dardis and Terry Kennedy that forced a turnover.

Three minutes into the game, a British attack came to a grinding halt at midfield and, as they were forced into retreat, Ballynahinch’s Zac Ward slammed Kaleem Adam Barreto to the ground, his Irish teammate swiftly trundling through like home invaders, burgling the ball and dishing it to Billy Dardis, who did the rest: 7-0.

But the lead didn’t last long. Speed kills in this game, slaughtering everyone who doesn’t have it, and Britain’s Thomas Glyn Williams, inside his own 22, soon jinked and wrong-footed Ward, prizing a sliver of space that he duly darted into and, from there it was a footrace, Ward left for dead as Britain levelled the scores.

But Ireland came right back. Deep into injury time in the first half, Terry Kennedy showed why he was named the 2022 World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year, gathering the ball just past midfield and breaking two tackles, then sighting a gap up ahead that looked like it had his name on it, making it 14-7 at the break.

Ireland’s defensive shape was strong and solid through the opening minutes of the second half, the Brits growing frustrated at being funnelled constantly into a gridlocked forest of green, with Liam McNamara forcing a key turnover.

From there, the ball was spread wide to Jordan Conroy, who turned on the jets on the wing and very nearly outpaced British speedster Olufemi Sofolarin, a late tackle keeping the Brits in reach. That didn’t last long, though, with Ireland hammering the British line on the right side, inside the 22, drawing defenders before pulling off the bait and switch, spreading it left and into the arms of Conroy, who was fast enough, strong enough, to absorb one last tackle before touching down in the corner.

As the seconds ticked by towards full-time, chants of ‘Stand up for the Boys in Green’ rained down from the stands. Ireland knew they just had to see it out, but James Topping's charges did more, rifling the ball out wide off a scrum inside Britain’s 22 and into the hands of Conroy, who touched down to put the cherry on the cake, a late British consolation try little more than window dressing on the result.

A powerful performance under the highest pressure, and with that they’re off to another Olympics, this time in Paris. C’est magnifique.

Irish men's rugby sevens: Harry McNulty (C), Andrew Smith, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Liam McNamara, Billy Dardis, Zac Ward, Dylan O’Grady, Gavin Mullin, Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford, Bryan Mollen Head coach: James Topping