'It's a dreadful look' - O'Driscoll and Wood believe Sexton's reaction to being replaced in Paris was wrong

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton speaks to his team-mates after France scored their third try during the Six Nations defeat to France at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Sportsfile

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll believes Johnny Sexton should apologise to head coach Andy Farrell after his public display of disaffection when being replaced in Saturday's Six Nations defeat to France in Paris.

Although he didn't agree with the coach's decision to withdraw the skipper with 11 minutes on the clock, O'Driscoll reckons his former team-mate's reaction in shaking his head as he glared towards the coaching box at the Stade de France was wrong.

"I thought that Johnny Sexton played a good game considering the lofty expectations we have of him," O'Driscoll told Off the Ball.

"That said, I don't think it is visually a good thing to have your captain coming off and shaking his head the way he did.

"I'm sure he's regretful of that and I hope he had a quiet word with his coach and apologises, which Johnny Sexton has had trouble doing in the past!

"Visually, for the rest of the team and for Ross Byrne looking up at the big screen - it was this prolonged, visual of him looking up at the coach's box and shaking his head - as captain, you can't do that.

"You have to be able to park your own disappointment and move on, to let the next guy come in and shake things up.

"That said, I thought it was a poor tactical decision because of what his replacement subsequently offered."

O'Driscoll's predecessor in the role, Keith Wood, agreed that Sexton needs to learn to rise above his own personal disappointment.

"You might get away with it as a player, you can't as a captain," he said.

"He has to lead with his body language, his performance, he has to lead with the respect that he has for his coach.

"I wouldn't have taken him off, he was the player that may have been able to pull something off in the last 10 minutes.

"I understand the frustration, but it's a dreadful look."

Ireland went into the game needing to win by six points or more, but came unstuck in the second-half as France ran out 35-27 winners to consign Farrell's men to a third-placed finish.

O'Driscoll was also critical of the team's strategy, in particular the decision to kick the ball to touch in first-half injury time when the score was still 17-13 to France.

Instead of taking the shot at goal to reduce the gap to one at half-time, Ireland couldn't make their attack pay and never got as close again.

Read More

"Each to their own, Ireland have had success with that but I just couldn't understand the thinking behind it," he said.

"The try-bonus wasn't important, it was about getting the game won. Yes, it was six points but first of all you just think about winning it first and foremost.

"When you're not chasing tries, it's about staying in touch. Games like that are about momentum and trying to turn the screw a bit.

"The difference between France holding Ireland out and going in with great energy and enthusiasm and on the front-foot, versus our feeling was so vast.

"If you knock over the penalty you're one point behind, the pep is in your step.

"Ireland hadn't done a huge amount, they hadn't taken their chances but they were right in the mix.

"I saw Johnny Sexton say it was a 'brave call', I don't know if I'd use that exact description.

"They've done well with it in the past, but it eventually catches up with you."

Online Editors