'It's a close call' - Brian O'Driscoll picks his ideal centre partnership for Ireland's Six Nations opener

"I think Garry Ringrose starts and you put a 12 in with him. Garry performed in the World Cup and subsequently his displays with Leinster have got him in as number one centre and then it's about who is going to join him," said the former Ireland captain.

"I think it's a close call but Robbie because of what they have done together for Leinster at the moment probably just shades it.

"I would imagine Andy Farrell thinks both players are good from a defensive point of view which is where he comes from. There's not much between Bundee and Robbie but I fancy he might go Robbie."

O’Driscoll also retains faith in Keith Earls on the wing with Jacob Stockdale, despite the fact that neither man scored a World Cup try, while if Jordan Larmour's foot injury rules him out, Will Addison will be an adequate replacement.

"For me Keith is still the number one winger and it’s not just his playing ability, I think there is a real leadership to what he brings now," says O'Driscoll.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

"I've always been a huge Keith Earls fan because I’ve seen him make me look silly at training and others look silly at training and I think that gives you confidence in someone’s ability to go and do that on a Saturday.

"It took him quite a few years to really convert training into delivering on matchdays. And he's been in a pretty rich vein of form, maybe less so in the last six months, but prior to that I think he was playing the best rugby of his life.

"I think particularly in that defensive system he has the ability to play quite higher than other wingers but then read the body language of the 10 or the half back to be able to help cover the back field with the 15.

"I think that’s what you get with him. You get a lot of understanding, a lot of football and lot of experience of having been there before.

"It's really unfortunate for Andrew Conway. He’s been playing his best rugby and although he is close he is still third-choice behind Stockdale and Earls, just.

"He's better defensively than Stockdale, it’s just the firepower that Stockdale delivers in attack, he always looks as if he will beat people one on one.

"You can see Ulster constantly trying to get him into that action, even against Clermont and Damien Penaud.

"The feeling is that if you can isolate him against an individual, he can beat them and he’s proven that over the last couple of years.

"Defensively he has a lot to learn, particularly internationally. But that's coming and it does take time. Maybe at times he found himself in the right position and it gave us a false sense of security.



"But at the Rugby World Cup, we saw uncertainty in his mind and you can’t have that in defence. You have got to have certainty. But it’s coming.

"It may take a year or two. Sometimes the penny drops very quickly with people, sometimes it takes a bit longer. But I think what he delivers in attack will get him into the team.

"You're not losing a huge amount with Addison, someone who is very solid. Maybe has one or two big mistakes in his game that he needs to eradicate but for the most part, I think it's very exciting that you have two full backs of that calibre coming through and vying for a jersey which looks like now is freed up with the non-selection of Rob Kearney."

