‘It’s a bigger deal for my family and friends – it’s a professional game’ – Felix Jones on his post-World Cup England move

HE may be the only Irishman with a Rugby World Cup medal, but Felix Jones isn’t the type to polish the gold and keep it in a prominent position at home.

The former Leinster and Munster full-back is busy preparing the Springboks for their bid to go back to back next autumn, before he switches his focus to England where he’ll join Steve Borthwick’s backroom team in time for next year’s Six Nations.

We may be well used to having an English coach at Ireland, Leinster and Munster, but the idea of an Irishman donning the whites and taking to the home coaching box at Twickenham may take some getting used to.

But for Jones, who served as an assistant to Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber at Munster before taking up their offer to join them in South Africa when he left the province, it’s all about the opportunity to coach at the highest level with some of the best players in the world.

"It's a bigger deal for my family and friends!" he said with a smile.

"I think professionalism has gone to such a stage that it's not as big a factor as it would have been many years ago.

"It's not lost on me, but it's a professional game and I'm treating it very professionally."

He joined the Boks in 2019, operating as a consultant at their World Cup before coming on board full-time in 2020 when he ran the attack for the Lions series.

He spent six months during the pandemic living in South Africa with his young family, while outside of competition windows, he worked as Erasmus’ eyes and ears in Europe; watching and liaising with the large number of ex-pats plying their trade in the URC, French and English leagues.

The experience has been invaluable and it will be a wrench for Jones to leave after this year’s World Cup.

"I owe Rassie and Jacques absolutely everything from the point of view of getting me in at Munster in the first place. Then, over here; dealing with the players, the other staff and generally South African people has been an incredible thing,” he explained.

"During the Lions, we were here as a family for six months. My two boys were in school in Paarl (near Cape Town), it's been a great experience for the last four and a half years.

"It'll be very tough.

"We're all very honest and open, if we needed to do something we wanted it done before the World Cup and we put ourselves in a positon where we can fully focus on the World Cup.

"It was a very, very difficult position; I've loved my time here and my focus is still fully here.

"But to focus fully on the World Cup, I needed to have that wrapped up."

He’s not the only member of the Boks’ backroom team moving on, with Nienaber joining Leinster next autumn when his World Cup commitments come to an end.

The defence guru has been a mentor to Jones, someone he admires greatly.

"Coming from the situation I came from, where I took a couple of months between retiring and coaching; nobody hands you a manual when you become a coach and says this is exactly how you do it, this is the process, this is your work-flow and how you should set up your week, how you deal with certain players, the analyse the opposition... you really don't know,” Jones recalled.

"You think you know rugby when you retire, but you quickly realise you don't.

"I was very lucky that I had two great guys there to mentor me, certainly early on with Munster where he would sit with me for four or five hours after a full day's training where you'd go through how he built a week.

"From a process point of view, that was the thing I was most grateful for.

"Then, getting to know him over the next couple of years he's a great guy. I owe him a lot." They’ll always have Japan and, even if he doesn’t quite cherish it now, Jones will always have that piece of gold to mark his time in South Africa.

"Test rugby, if you lose your next Test after a World Cup win you quickly get brought back to earth,” he said.

"We beat Georgia, then we lost our next Test to the Lions and very quickly it didn't matter.

"You just have to make sure my session on Monday or Tuesday the next week goes well, so we can build a bit of confidence.

"I think my parents have it (the medal), but the all-or-nothingness of Test rugby is quite addictive."

This year’s tournament is looming large and so too is that clash with Ireland that everyone’s earmarked as the key fixture on September 25, but Jones is too canny to get drawn into thinking that far ahead.

"It is, but we still very much have a focus on The Rugby Championship and if you lose a couple of games you don't go into the World Cup with momentum and belief,” he said.

"We've had tough games against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina over the last three years, so yes everyone knows it's a World Cup year and it's always scratching at the back of your head; but it's the first time we've had Australia in South Africa in quite a while, first away game in New Zealand for quite a while, so then there's Argentina who have pulled out some phenomenal results in the last few years."