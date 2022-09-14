If you were in the spinning business you’d be flat out for the rest of the day stripping every cloud of its silver lining and presenting it as a podium finish.

So you’re not in the Emerging Ireland squad of 35 named for two weeks in Bloemfontein at the end of the month? Never mind, all is not lost ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Positive take number one: Given a choice between the weekend pilgrimage to Lough Derg, where the schedule doesn’t stray far from fasting, praying and sleep deprivation, and a fortnight in Bloemfontein, you’d have your hand up for the few days on the Sanctuary of Saint Patrick.

Our first taste of the Free State capital was for the 1995 World Cup. Ireland played Japan there in a pool game, which they won having been given the runaround initially by the Brave Blossoms. That was the highlight of our stay.

Subsequently the city fathers okayed a shopping precinct on a manmade lake, loosely modeled on Cape Town’s Waterfront. Very loose. It would take a crane to lift that part of the world, fraying badly around the edges and suffering declining services, into the top 50 destinations on the rugby circuit.

For all concerned it will be hard to put in the time there.

Positive take number two: To be overlooked for this mission opens another door, albeit unmarked. Take the case of Ben Healy for example. Between the spin to New Zealand a couple of months ago and this South African adventure six outhalves have been rounded up, and Healy is not among them. How is that possible?

Well, if Jack Crowley is included for Bloem and Jake Flannery (also included) has gone to Ulster then someone had to stay home and mind the Big Red House when Joey Carbery goes out for a trot.

With any trick that David Nucifora magics up from the box under his desk there is deep unease, initially at the very least.

The line from Munster for example that head coach Graham Rowntree is excited about what comes home from the tour, given the apparent uplift for Munster’s NZ contingent, is made possible only by Healy not being taken abroad as well. Heading into URC action with only Carbery, Rory Scannell and Academy lad Tony Butler covering 10 would be dangerously tight.

Positive take number three: the games available in the URC proper will be of a better standard than those in South Africa against the Griquas, the Pumas and the Cheetahs, none of whom made the cut for that competition.

Of course that presumes that all 35 players assembling on Friday would be getting game time in the URC if they stayed, which would be a stretch. So for Munster’s Sam Illo and Roman Salanoa they are better off taking the plane.

Enough spinning. If you’re one of the potential bolters on board for South Africa, like Antoine Frisch perhaps, or one of the satellite group, like scrumhalf Michael McDonald, second row Cormac Izuchukwu or dual player Chay Mullins, this trip can only be good news.

For Andy Farrell it’s another piece in the jigsaw, which along with the November fixture for Ireland A against an All Black xv is looking broad and detailed.

Since the successful series in New Zealand the mystique around Camp Farrell, where seemingly those overlooked at team selection are as positive and focused as those who have wiped their rivals' eye, has reached epic proportions.

So it will be interesting to see what can be replicated in his absence, with Simon Easterby, Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty carrying the load.

The full list of support staff – which read like the index to a book for New Zealand – will be revealed closer to departure, but it won’t be setting any records in scale. This has a budget feel to it.

Across the squad there are corners that looked well stocked and others not far from bare. It would take calamitous injuries elsewhere for any of the front row contingent to squeeze into the World Cup squad.

At second row only Thomas Ahern has the look of someone who could make the jump in that timeframe while in the backrow the close quarters contest between Cian Prendergast and Alex Soroka will be interesting, as it has been on their journey to this point.

The value however will be at half back. Suddenly Ciarán Frawley is the boss hog at 10 – everything about this trip is critical for him – while at scrumhalf Caolin Blade and Nathan Doak have justifiable claims to be ahead of Craig Casey who went to New Zealand behind Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray.

We never quite understood why the Connacht number nine was so easily overlooked, or indeed why it’s taken Ulster so long to give Doak enough room to move.

All they need to do now is stay fit enough to get through departures and bring an extra bag with something to keep them occupied through the longest fortnight of their young lives. A first world problem they will happily try and solve.