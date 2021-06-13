It wasn’t part of Bent’s job to prop up a failed IRFU policy

In April 2012 the Sunday Independent revealed Michael Bent’s imminent arrival in Ireland. It wasn’t presented as a global exclusive, a game changer, but it was definitely worth the space.

Bent is a tighthead prop. Back then, men with number three on their backs were treated with the reverence Hindus reserve for cows: they are not worshipped, rather they are considered a sacred symbol of life that should be protected and revered.

What has changed? That depends on how many sacred cows you have in your field. When Bent was packing his bags with the Hurricanes and Taranaki to head for Ireland — the land of his granny _ our green field had a lot of space.

This is how it looked: Mike Ross was the starting tighthead for Leinster and Ireland. BJ Botha was his counterpart in Munster, but not Ireland-qualified. Ulster didn’t have rich pickings, with Declan Fitzpatrick the leading contender though he was already beginning to suffer with concussion, which a few years later ended his career. In any case, Ulster were in the process of bringing in All Black John Afoa.

Meanwhile, in Connacht, the ultimately failed attempt to turn Rodney Ah You into a Test tighthead hadn’t gathered any pace.

You could scarcely credit the number of bullets dodged over the years. Ross had taken over from John Hayes as the man rugby children were asked to pray for every night as they climbed into their jimjams. The idea of developing a depth chart of tightheads took a while to catch on here, so between the Six Nations of 2000, when Hayes made his debut, and summer 2016, when Ross packed down for the last time in green, we were putting extraordinary pressure on those two men to stand and deliver.

If that was how the shop window looked it follows there weren’t a bunch of mannequins in the store room.

Bent came well recommended, his appeal heightened by two factors: he could play both sides of the scrum, and he was Ireland-qualified.

The first bit was important given there was a scar on the national psyche, inflicted just a few weeks earlier, when the Irish forwards had been shunted around Twickenham like a shopping trolley, after Ross went off injured.

The second bit can be misleading. Having an Irish qualification does not automatically bless you with international cred, but it means you’re not going to be a bed blocker.

Somewhere along the way punters thought Ireland coach Declan Kidney had sourced this readymade answer to the shallow pool of Ireland tightheads. He hadn’t.

Instead it was Leinster, via their scrum coach Greg Feek, who found a man to fill the gap being left by Nathan White, a soon-to-be Ireland-qualified Kiwi, who was heading from Dublin to Galway at the end of that season. That Bent was ‘Irish’ made the paperwork a bit easier.

Fast forward to Ireland’s November series, eight months later. Bent wasn’t in the country long enough to lace a boot for Leinster when suddenly he was in the changing room at an Ireland squad session.

Next thing he was readying himself for the bench against the Springboks. Sure enough he made his debut that day. It was the first of four caps.

He got a hammering in the media where former Ireland captain Keith Wood led the charge, wondering how the prop didn’t have to pause for a moment in the club/provincial game here before getting capped. Bent’s former coach in Taranaki, Colin Cooper, was more restrained.

“We’re surprised I guess that he’s gone straight into the Ireland squad but I’ve been coaching professional rugby for 16 years now and he’s the hardest-working player I’ve come across,” Cooper said.

Bent would have been here sooner had Taranaki not had a good run in the ITM Cup, but no one in this jurisdiction was hanging on the Cooper quote. The prop was guilty of saying “yes” when Kidney asked him if he fancied the idea of playing for Ireland as well.

Evidently he wasn’t up to that level, so how could he solve a problem caused by years of IRFU dozing at the wheel? The mystery was how there weren’t more pile-ups on that rocky road.

So Bent put his head down, blocked out the background noise, and ploughed on in blue. Mick Kearney, recently finished with Zebre, spent a couple of seasons in the seat next to Bent in the Leinster changing room.

“When he fully committed to playing tighthead and wasn’t being juggled from one side of the scrum to the other he did a really good job,” Kearney says. “I scrummaged behind him and he was one of the best I’ve come across at his job. He was so quick into scrums he would make life difficult for the other hooker’s left shoulder. He loved the gym and is a very strong man. Benty’s a man of few words, but he’s still good company. And he worked his bollocks off. He’s a good bloke.”

That message was common enough over the years. Bent did a good job when Tadhg Furlong or Andrew Porter were not on hand, playing 159 games over nine seasons. To be able to put together stats like that as a front-rower suggests a high level of professionalism, as well as a decent amount of luck.

It was appropriate then to have supporters on hand, for the first time in Leinster’s season, to witness Bent’s last spin around the RDS.

A Friday night at home against the Dragons would be straight from the textbook on send-offs. In this case the choreography had him departing alongside Scott Fardy after 54 minutes. It was an interesting little combo: Fardy, a big signing for the glamour events, who delivered in spades; and Bent, a filler-in on other days, who gave value for money to the people who hired him: Leinster, not Ireland.