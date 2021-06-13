| 16.7°C Dublin

It wasn’t part of Bent’s job to prop up a failed IRFU policy

Kiwi was only guilty of saying yes to chance of lining out for Ireland

Brendan Fanning

In April 2012 the Sunday Independent revealed Michael Bent’s imminent arrival in Ireland. It wasn’t presented as a global exclusive, a game changer, but it was definitely worth the space.

Bent is a tighthead prop. Back then, men with number three on their backs were treated with the reverence Hindus reserve for cows: they are not worshipped, rather they are considered a sacred symbol of life that should be protected and revered.

What has changed? That depends on how many sacred cows you have in your field. When Bent was packing his bags with the Hurricanes and Taranaki to head for Ireland — the land of his granny _ our green field had a lot of space.

