‘It was tough, of course I wanted to stay’

Nathan Hines was sitting in his hotel room one evening when there was a polite knock on the door.

Not expecting any visitors, to his surprise, Brian O’Driscoll was standing at the other side, looking to have a chat.

The 2009 Lions tour was well under way at this point and assuming O’Driscoll wanted to talk about something South Africa-related, Hines happily welcomed his guest in.

O’Driscoll got straight to the point:

“‘Mate, Michael Cheika has been on the phone to me and he’s asked what you’re doing next year and if you would be interested in coming over to Leinster?”

Hines’ interest was immediately piqued and with agent O’Driscoll having put the wheels in motion, a few days later, Cheika flew out to South Africa to finalise the deal.

For Hines, it proved to be a real sliding doors moment in his career because at the time, he was very unsure about his immediate future.

Going on the tour meant the Scotland international missed Perpignan’s Top 14 semi-final and subsequent final, but the way Hines saw it, the chance to represent the Lions was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Perpignan, as you can imagine, didn’t quite see it like that, which created some tension. Leinster were fully aware of the situation and with Cheika monitoring things from afar, that phone call to O’Driscoll changed the course of Hines’ path.

“You know how French clubs can be,” Hines smiles.

“There was a selection issue with Chris Cusiter even though he was the best scrum-half we had. I didn’t want that to happen to me. So yeah, I jumped at the chance to join Leinster.

“I knew some of the guys from the Lions tour and I had played against them a lot.

“I was at Croke Park for the coming out party. I just thought they were on the up and obviously you look at the players they had at the time.

“It was an amazing team and I really wanted to be part of what I thought was going to be a successful team.”

Hines was 32 and had well established himself in this part of the world having made the move from rugby league back home in Australia when he joined

Edinburgh in 1999.

Leinster were on a high after Cheika had led the province to their first Heineken Cup just before the 2009 Lions tour, but Hines’ Irish links made the move even more attractive.

His wife Lianne is from Antrim, and while all of her family have strong ties with the north, she is the last of the clan to be born in Ireland.

“We loved Dublin,” Hines says.

“We have four kids now, but we only had Josh back then. Lianne and Josh spent a lot of time in Australia because her mum was terminally ill. But we loved it in Dublin. Being from Antrim, she felt more connected to living in Ireland. We had a really good time.”

That sense of belonging certainly translated on the pitch and after an impressive first season with Leinster, Hines was instrumental in the province landing their second Heineken Cup in that unforgettable comeback win over Northampton in 2011.

In between it all, Joe Schmidt replaced Cheika as head coach, and, as Hines puts it, he had a front-row seat during Leinster’s defining era.

When Hines eventually hung up his boots as a 39-year-old in 2015 following spells with Clermont and Sale, he moved into coaching with Scotland and later Montpellier.

Everywhere he went, he tried to implement as much of the Leinster culture as possible.

“Cheiks gave us a lot of scope to be responsible for our game,” Hines explains.

“We had a lot of leaders in that group. It’s good to see that continuity still exists and Leinster are still producing players like that.

“Joe was probably a bit different with us to how he was at the end with Ireland.

“He and Cheiks both knew what they needed from you. They did it in slightly different styles, obviously Cheiks was more outspoken than Joe.

“What was really good at Leinster is that they had standards and they drove that themselves.

“Even simple things like getting in early and doing passing to try and better yourself outside of the training session led by the coaches. Players took that on themselves, it was driven by them.

“That’s the kind of level you want your team to get to. It’s not something that happens overnight. That was one of the things I tried to make sure was in place wherever I went.”

Hines’ successful two-year stay with Leinster culminated in the win over Northampton, as he marked his 46th and final game for the club with his one and only try. Talk about timing.

To this day, it remains a major highlight of his career.

“It’s a great memory and the way we did it was even better,” Hines says.

“I had another chance to play in a final with Clermont but we lost that. It’s two sides of the coin really.

“I was happy to win the Heineken Cup with Leinster, but then you have a feeling of missed opportunity when you get to the final and lose.

“I am just really grateful that we put in that second-half performance and clawed our way back to win a pretty amazing game.”

That he didn’t get a chance to prolong his stay in Dublin was a decision that was taken out of Hines’ hands.

With the IRFU keen to promote home-grown Irish players, in the same manner as Ruan Pienaar was shown the door at Ulster, Hines and his family were forced to pack their bags despite Leinster wanting to keep the talismanic 77-times-capped lock.

“It was tough,” Hines admits.

“But I could only control certain things, that’s professional sport. Look at Dev’s (Toner) development since I got out of the way. It was amazing for him and it turned out to be the right decision for Ireland and for Dev.

“That’s just the way it goes. Would I have liked to have stayed? Yeah, of course I would. Would I have liked to have played until I was 50? Probably. But it doesn’t work like that.”

Although it was only a two-year spell, Hines endeared himself to the Leinster faithful and cemented his cult hero status.

Speak to any of his former team-mates and they will tell you the influence he had in a dressing-room that was already packed full of leaders.

“After an away trip, we’d stop in and have some food at home,” he recalls.

“The good thing about that squad was all the guys were quite close. They spent time together outside of rugby as well. It was great.

“I was good mates with Leo (Cullen) and Isa (Nacewa). Redders (Reddan) lived near me, so we used to get coffee together. We had a midweek poker night with Sexto’ and Drico’. Myself and Sexto’ still fire messages to each other.”

That relationship with Johnny Sexton has remained strong ever since, with the Leinster and Ireland captain often pointing to Hines as a good example of a player who squeezed every last drop out of his career.

Hines has no doubt that Sexton (35) can keep going at the top level, but he does point out that the pair’s circumstances are not like-for-like.

“I played in a different position, so I could always just make a nuisance of myself and keep playing! He probably can’t do that.

“I did a lot to look after myself to prolong my career. I really wanted to do it. The big motivator for any player is if you still want to do it and you’re playing well enough, then why not?

“Johnny drives standards. He might have a bit of a rant at his team-mates every now and then, but sometimes that’s good.

“Even when I was playing for Clermont against Leinster, Johnny and I would go at it. He’d be swearing at me as usual, but afterwards it was fine.

“Johnny is a very competitive guy, he expects a lot from himself. After one of the Clermont games, it took a little bit of time to get him back to post-match Johnny!

“I am very competitive and so is he. He would probably use another couple of words to describe me, but probably not ones you can put in the paper!”

These days, Hines has parked the coaching and although he isn’t ruling out a return in the future, he took on a role as development director with the English Premiership last November, while his family are well settled in Cheshire.

The competitive spirit still burns strong, however, and come tomorrow afternoon, he will sit down at home to watch Scotland take on Ireland and wish nothing more than to still be involved in the thick of it.

“We don’t like losing to Ireland,” Hines adds.

“I don’t think anyone likes losing and if you do, then you are in the wrong profession. Winning was the only thing we ever wanted to do.

“I look at the healthy rivalry nowadays and I think that same respect was there when we played as well.”