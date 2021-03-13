| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It was tough, of course I wanted to stay’

Although Nathan Hines became a cult hero at Leinster, he feels he was forced to leave. The former Scotland lock reflects on his time in Ireland and his feisty relationship with Johnny Sexton

Leinster's Shane Horgan, left, and Nathan Hines celebrate with the Heineken Cup after the final win over Northampton in Cardiff. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Leinster's Shane Horgan, left, and Nathan Hines celebrate with the Heineken Cup after the final win over Northampton in Cardiff. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster's Shane Horgan, left, and Nathan Hines celebrate with the Heineken Cup after the final win over Northampton in Cardiff. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster's Shane Horgan, left, and Nathan Hines celebrate with the Heineken Cup after the final win over Northampton in Cardiff. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Nathan Hines was sitting in his hotel room one evening when there was a polite knock on the door.

Not expecting any visitors, to his surprise, Brian O’Driscoll was standing at the other side, looking to have a chat.

The 2009 Lions tour was well under way at this point and assuming O’Driscoll wanted to talk about something South Africa-related, Hines happily welcomed his guest in.

Most Watched

Privacy