Sport Rugby

Sunday 4 February 2018

'It was important I got both sides of the story' - Rory Best breaks silence on his presence at rape trial

Ireland captain Rory Best leads his side out ahead of the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France
Ireland captain Rory Best leads his side out ahead of the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland captain Rory Best has explained his decision to attend the trial of two of his Ulster and Ireland teammates for rape.

Best was in Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday alongside Ulster and Ireland teammate Iain Henderson.

Ireland and Ulster rugby players Stuart Olding, 24, and Paddy Jackson, 26, are accused of raping the same woman at a property in south Belfast in June 2016.

Jackson faces a further charge of sexual assault.

Both men deny the charges.

Speaking after Ireland's dramatic 15-13 victory over France in Paris, Best said:  "We sign out on a Tuesday night and Wednesday is a day off, so we don't need permission to do stuff in our own time.

"The reason I was there is because I am on record as a character witness. It was important I got both sides of the story."

Ulster winger Craig Gilroy was also present at the trial on Wednesday, as was Ulster prop Kyle McCall.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport