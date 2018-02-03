'It was important I got both sides of the story' - Rory Best breaks silence on his presence at rape trial
Ireland captain Rory Best has explained his decision to attend the trial of two of his Ulster and Ireland teammates for rape.
Best was in Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday alongside Ulster and Ireland teammate Iain Henderson.
Ireland and Ulster rugby players Stuart Olding, 24, and Paddy Jackson, 26, are accused of raping the same woman at a property in south Belfast in June 2016.
Jackson faces a further charge of sexual assault.
Both men deny the charges.
Speaking after Ireland's dramatic 15-13 victory over France in Paris, Best said: "We sign out on a Tuesday night and Wednesday is a day off, so we don't need permission to do stuff in our own time.
"The reason I was there is because I am on record as a character witness. It was important I got both sides of the story."
Ulster winger Craig Gilroy was also present at the trial on Wednesday, as was Ulster prop Kyle McCall.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Rory Best declines to explain decision to attend rape trial of teammates
- 'It was like I wasn't there' - court hears police tape of alleged rugby rape victim