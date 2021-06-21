The Ireland team celebrate after beating France in the final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino/World Rugby via Sportsfile

IRFU performance director, David Nucifora has hailed Ireland sevens' historic qualification for the Olympics as a 'massive' moment for Irish rugby.

Since taking on the high-profile role with the IRFU in 2014, Nucifora has placed a big emphasis on the country's sevens programme, and while it has often been used an avenue to produce players for the 15s game, the Australian believes last weekend's stunning success in Monaco shows that sevens can stand alone, in that it offers players the chance to represent their country at the Olympics.

Ireland upset the odds in Monaco by beating France in the final to take the last remaining place in Tokyo.

And Nucifora is hoping this squad's remarkable achievement can help inspire future generations.

"It was an enormous day for the team, for all the people who have contributed to this team to be able to do what they did in Monaco,” Nucifora said.

Expand Close IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“There are people here over the last five years that have put in an enormous amount of effort and there were people who weren’t able to be here and contributed enormous amounts. I think it is massive for Irish rugby, I think it is massive for Irish sport.

"There are a couple of guys in the team who were there from day one. We started in the bottom division of Europe and we worked our way through. We got ourselves onto the World Series and now the team has achieved the right to go to the Olympics.

"So in a very short space of time I think it’s proven what can be done when people work together to achieve something.

"I think it’s been well documented the players that have come through and now played for Ireland at the highest level in 15s and that’s been fantastic to be able to use sevens as a vehicle to do that.

“But I think what the achievement in Monaco proved that this is a programme in its own right where people can choose to play sevens rugby and do something that not many people get a chance to do and that’s represent their country at an Olympics.

Read More

"I think off the back off the weekend’s success one of the things that people will look back on in many years to come is what effect it had, and what effect it will have when young kids see these boys play in the Olympics in a few weeks’ time and decide to choose rugby sevens as a pathway for them.

"What we would like to see is that Sevens is used around Ireland to be able to give young people more access to the game of rugby that may not necessarily have it otherwise and I think you’ll see the growth of this game as an avenue either just into rugby and the choice of playing 15s or sevens or maybe young boys and young girls will choose just to play sevens rugby and off the back of the success of this group I think they have laid the foundations for many years to come."