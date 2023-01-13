| 7.4°C Dublin

'It was a level of pain I’d never felt before' - rugby star James Tracey on the 'freak accident' that ended his career

In his first interview since retiring, former Leinster hooker talks about the ‘freak accident’ that ended his career

Former Leinster player James Tracy: &quot;The flip side is I&rsquo;ve loved every minute of my career. I&rsquo;ve had a way better innings than I could ever have dreamed of.&quot; Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Leinster and Ireland rugby player James Tracy who announced his retirement from the game due to injury, photographed at his home in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath Expand

Former Leinster player James Tracy: "The flip side is I’ve loved every minute of my career. I’ve had a way better innings than I could ever have dreamed of." Photo: Sportsfile

James Tracy had seen this happen before. He was there when other team-mates stood before the squad at Leinster to say their playing days were over, but his turn came far sooner than he ever expected.

Over three weeks ago, on the Monday before Christmas, Tracy told the Leinster players in a meeting that he couldn’t continue playing because of a neck injury sustained in April.

