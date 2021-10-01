‘It was a bit of a blur’ – Mack Hansen’s brilliant try inspires Connacht to victory

Mack Hansen of Connacht, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's third try with team-mates during the United Rugby Championship win over Vodacom Bulls at The Sportsground in Galway

Mack Hansen scored an early contender for try of the season – and then admitted he could barely remember a thing about scoring it.

The Australian flyer, who qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother, scored a sensational try in Connacht’s five-try dismissal of a blundering Bulls side on a blustery night in the west.

And the 23-year-old announced himself to the returning Clan Terrace faithful with a sensational try from deep inside his own half off a kick return.

“I’m happy to be a Connacht player, it was good to see all the work come to fruition. We were unlucky last week, we didn’t let the Bulls back in the game this week and that was crucial.

“It was a bit of a blur” he said of his try. “I just put my head down and kept running.

“We’ve been practising on our ball skills, getting those passes away in between and those off-loads. It was great with the fans back, fantastic to see it all come together and you couldn’t ask for a better performance.”

The 23-year-old Hansen came through the ranks at the Australian side Brumbies, playing for Canberra’s Daramalan School and later the Canberra Vikings before moving on to the professional ranks in 2018, while also representing the Australian U20s in the World Cup that same year.

Hansen was handed his full debut for the Brumbies in March 2019, coming off the bench in a win over the Waratahs.

Despite the disruption of the Super Rugby calendar due to Covid-19, Hansen had been an ever-present member of the squad since his first start last July.

He was named Super Rugby Player of the Round in Round 2 after scoring a hat-trick in their win over the Waratahs.

He made 11 clean breaks this season, putting him in 2nd place for most clean breaks by any player across both Super Rugby leagues, and sat in the top 10 for most metres carried.

Hansen has signed for Connacht on a two-year deal but this stunning early impression will surely alert him to Andy Farrell and his Irish coaching staff.

Captain Jarrod Butler was delighted to thrill the fans with a positive result as over 3,000 customers returned for the first time in a year.

“It’s such a great atmosphere,” he said after the 34-7 win, featuring tries from Tiernan O’Halloran, a double from Tom Daly and Tom Farrell.

“Even a couple of hours before the game. It makes such a difference. We knew they would be physical and it as about applying pressure over a long period.

“We had a 6-2 bench, nearly 7-1 with Sam Arnold and it allowed our backs to do their stuff out wide. We all put in a shift, we wanted to play with high energy and move the ball around.”