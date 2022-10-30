‘It was a big knock, I felt dazed, had headaches’ – Rowan Osborne reflects on his recent early retirement at just 25 due to concussion

What started out as a typical training session just over a year ago quickly descended into a nightmare for Rowan Osborne.

The incident itself was as unfortunate as it was innocuous, but the bang to Osborne’s head had devastating consequences for his career.

During a routine drill, Osborne was looking one way as one of his Munster team-mates came hurtling toward him from the opposite direction. The pair collided, his team-mate’s hip smacking off Osborne’s head, and that was that.

As someone who has been unfortunate enough to have suffered from concussion previously, Osborne was well-used to the symptoms involved, yet this time was different.

Try as he might, Osborne could not shake the intermittent headaches that followed as soon as the unnerving, dazed feeling had eventually subsided.

Several consultations later, across a slow and difficult five-month period, his neurological specialist made the call. Deep down, Osborne feared the day was coming, but that didn’t make it any easier to cope with the shocking news of being told that, at just 25, his rugby career was over.

“It was a long journey,” Osborne tells the Irish Independent over a coffee in Dublin. “The concussion that ended it happened on October 6, 2021, so that’s 55 weeks ago. The symptoms are under control now. The odd day I get a headache but I am pretty good. It has taken a while to get to this point but I feel like I’m pretty much there.”

​Being forced to hang up his boots at such a young age was difficult enough, but what makes Osborne’s story even tougher is that having patiently bided his time to get his break in the professional game, the scrum-half’s career only lasted three years, during which time he was limited to just 13 games – 11 with Leinster and two with Munster.

“It was very annoying,” Osborne admits. “The first two games of the season I had been on the bench, and I was due to start the third game, which was the Scarlets away, but then that’s when I got the knock.

“It was one big knock that ended it but I’d had a couple of concussions down through the years.

“I tried to do the return-to-play steps and I got to a point where I could train. I was wearing a white bib with a red cross on it for months, up until February/March, but I wasn’t doing any contact.

“Concussion symptoms are all different, but with this one I immediately felt dazed. I just didn’t feel right and then once that dazed feeling eased, it was low-level headaches on and off.

“I went to see a vestibular specialist to see if balance was the cause of the headaches. I also got an MRI on my neck to check if it was coming from any nerve blockage or a slipped disc.

“I got an injection in my neck too but none of it really worked. So I saw a specialist in Birmingham, he was the one I was dealing with the majority of the time. It was his opinion that I had post-concussive symptoms.

“The concussions I had in the past took maybe 10 to 20 days to recover from. That’s what I was thinking. It was annoying but I thought I should be able to shake off the symptoms fairly soon.

“It’s not like another injury where you can see progress. A lot of it is a waiting game and then it just drags on and on forever.

“It gets to a point where everybody is thinking the same thing without saying it, I probably shouldn’t go back, and then the specialist advised me not to. That was in February/March.”

Osborne’s world was turned upside down. The Kildare native’s circuitous route to the Leinster set-up before he joined Munster last year meant he had already completed an engineering degree.

However, after getting deserved recognition on the back of his excellent form for Trinity in the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL), the idea of entering the ‘real world’ was far from his thinking, as he revelled in the chance to fulfil his dream of being a professional rugby player.

As time went on, however, his recovery was slow. The writing was on the wall, and Osborne was wise enough to think of his long-term health.

With his parents John and Valerie, brother Ben, and sisters Susie and Emma, supporting him every step of the way, Osborne is grateful for those who helped him during those dark days.

“When it’s dragging on for that long, you sort of are asking yourself the question: ‘Is this going to come to an end?’” he says.

“The likelihood of that being the case increases as the days go by, so it wasn’t completely out of the blue, but it does hit you like a ton of bricks. It’s something that’s been part of your life since you were six years old, and it’s gone just like that. It’s hard to deal with.

“Even things like going home telling my parents was tricky. It was an emotional time for them. They obviously want me to be successful, but above all they only care about my health. They obviously don’t like seeing me upset, but I was quite upset with the whole thing because it’s really hard.

“That was difficult, and then I had to stand up in front of my team-mates and tell them this is it, I am retiring on medical grounds. That was so hard.

“I got the call from the specialist toward the end of the week, so I had the weekend to think about what I was going to say to the lads.

“Caroline Currid (Munster’s former sports psychologist) was very helpful. After I made the announcement to the team, I walked out of the room and practically broke down in front of her. She was there for me.

“You work hard to get to that point, and when it’s cut short quite soon afterwards, it’s annoying. It’s unavoidable not to think of the what-ifs or how far you could have gone.

“Maybe I wouldn’t have gone any further but maybe I would have. Who knows? Now I know it’s over, none of those options are on the table anymore.”

This is Osborne’s first time speaking publicly about his ordeal, and while thankfully he is in a much better place now than he was at this time last year, he remains cautious.

“I check in with my specialist,” he explains. “When I get headaches now, I’m able to shake it off. It could be if I sleep badly or something sets it off. I can just take Panadol.

“When I was trying to recover in the Munster set-up, it was really difficult. I’d wake up and wonder if the headache was random or from concussion. It’s difficult because it’s a really complicated injury.”

Osborne, a former Ireland underage international, is one of many players who have been badly impacted by concussion, and for all that there are regrets about how his career ended, there is a palpable sense of relief that he got out when he did, particularly when he reads the harrowing testimonies from the likes of former England World Cup winner Steve Thompson.

“It’s grim,” Osborne concedes. “I think a lot of the chat is around sub-concussion, so the repetitive bang after bang. I’m young, I didn’t play a whole lot.

“I didn’t play 250 games but I would worry for other people. It’s shocking to hear and I don’t like hearing about it.

“It’s a big issue in the game. It’s not nice reading all the stories. It seems like every week there’s a story coming out which would worry you.

“I feel like I don’t have that many miles on the clock but it is scary. You see some of the lads’ stories and you don’t want to be thinking you’ll end up like that.

“I’m pretty confident I’ll be fine but you don’t want to get into a situation where you are thinking 10 years down the line I’m going to be in trouble health-wise.

“Dylan Hartley said recently that he was crying in the bathroom at half-time of the Heineken Cup final (2011) after Cian Healy’s knee hit him in the head. He went out and played and doesn’t remember the second-half. I’m pretty sure that kind of stuff doesn’t happen anymore.

“The science is always advancing and the care of professionals is always improving, but it’s a hot topic and it is concerning.”

Over the summer, Osborne moved back to Dublin from his family home in Eadestown. Another young, unfortunate retiree, Conor O’Brien, left his room in a shared house with Leinster and Ireland players Will Connors and Jimmy O’Brien, and Osborne jumped at the opportunity to live with his good mates and fellow Kildare men.

It wasn’t a conscious decision to remain some way attached to the rugby bubble, but as Osborne is currently undertaking an internship, he believes he has found a good balance.

Along with his family, O’Brien and Connors have helped him come to terms with his premature retirement.

Osborne speaks highly of Munster’s treatment of him during what was also an uncertain time for the province, while he will forever be grateful to Leo Cullen for offering him a contract on the back of Noel McNamara’s advice.

Above all, though, Osborne insists he owes a lot to Trinity supremo Tony Smeeth, who helped him make the most of his talent.

Osborne has returned to five-a-side soccer and recently ran Marathon du Medoc, a wine-fuelled 42km trek in Bordeaux. He still harbours a major desire to tog out again for his local GAA club, Eadestown, but is wary of the increased collision rate in football.

​On that note, he is reluctant to give advice to parents who may read his story, but does offer the following: “I really don’t want to tell anyone what to do. All sports come with a risk. That’s the first thing I’d say. I don’t think underage rugby is that dangerous but again, I’m not a doctor, I’m not qualified to say for sure.

“But I can definitely see why parents would be concerned. I think it’s more when you get toward the AIL and professional rugby that it can naturally get riskier for obvious reasons.”

Rugby is now in the rear-view mirror, and for all that Osborne is still coming to terms with his new reality, turning 26 on Thursday, he is looking forward to the next chapter.

He will always cherish the time he got to start against Munster in December 2019, with his Tipperary grandparents watching on from the stand in Thomond Park.

“When you step back from everything, I loved my time as a professional rugby player,” Osborne adds.

“Lots of really talented players never get the chance to play for Leinster or Munster. I got to do both. I got to play in all the stadiums in Ireland, won two leagues, got to play with some of the best players, and was coached by some of the best coaches.

“It’s not a remarkable career when you compare it to other professionals, but I’m grateful and proud of the things I achieved.”