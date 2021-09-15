‘It looked horrendous’ – Former Ireland captain Niamh Briggs on changing-facilities controversy

Former Ireland star Niamh Briggs says there should be an inquiry into the changing-facilities controversy that has hit Irish women’s rugby.

Footage emerged on social media over the weekend ahead of an inter-provincial clash between Connacht and Ulster that showed players having to change for the game besides bins.

The IRFU have since told the Irish Independent that they will investigate how the situation unfolded, with ex-Ireland captain Briggs telling Off The Ball that the footage was ‘horrendous’.

"It was a really poor look for sure,” Briggs said.

"There are so many questions to be asked and not all are answered. I can't understand why these players were not considered elite status when GAA players were allowed to use the dressing rooms in Croke Park.

“That for me is the biggest question mark over this.

“It looked horrendous...it's just so disappointing. It's disappointing in that we seem to be taking a step forward with TG4 and Vodafone and then taking a step back in relation to facilities.”

“There should be some sort of inquiry in relation to it.”

Former Ireland international Fiona Coghlan added that she disappointed with the lack of organisation on the day,

"There's a lack of clear communication from the government down to the IRFU down to the players,” Coghlan said.

Timing has been pointed to as the reason for the situation but that timing only became an issue because of the lack of organization.

“I don't think anyone purposely goes out to shaft the women's rugby players, but the fact there's not someone there to make sure it all goes to plan...surely you should know what time teams are coming at, there should be a liaison person there.