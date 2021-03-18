It is ethically and morally wrong to trade a symbol of our nation – a green jersey – under the flag of convenience

I have covered hundreds of international matches since I finished playing and every time I stand to observe the national anthems I look down the line of players and see people wearing a jersey that does not belong to them.

You can’t barter heritage or your soil or your blood or your nationhood and you particularly can’t do it because a line in the World Rugby constitution says you can do it.

It is a falsehood and it is ethically and morally wrong to trade a symbol of our nation – a green jersey – under the flag of expediency or convenience. It is a corruption of our people and our island.

It is my strongly-held view that you should not represent this island on a sports field unless you were born here, have an Irish or Northern Irish passport or have a direct link to the country.

If you have immigrated to this country and have gained citizenship and mean to stay, work and raise a family here and embrace what the country has to offer, well then I think you are entitled to wear green. Not everyone might agree with that sentiment but that is the way I think and I won’t ever change my view on this.

I have to say that of all the major international teams that play Test rugby, I have always had a strong admiration for Argentina.

Whenever they play, they have 15 players on the field who are Argentinian. They are all born in the country. They all hold Argentinian passports. They all speak the same language. They can all sing their national anthem without scurrying off to learn the words.

They play with the sort of Latin devotion and irredeemable passion that you can only acquire by playing for the land of your birth and your forefathers.

It is still one of the most riveting moments in Test rugby to watch an Argentinian side sing Himno Nacional Argentino before the match. Most of them struggle to sing through the tears.

Best thing of all about Argentina – they don’t have a project player programme.

Only Argentinians get to represent Argentina. Argentinian jerseys are not for sale. You can’t trade your sense of nationhood because of a clause in a sports organisation’s rule book.

CJ Stander issued a statement declaring he is to finish playing rugby in this country when his contract ends.

He has played for Ireland since 2016 and will earn his 51st cap against England on Saturday.

No one can deny he has been one of Ireland’s better players in that period. Nobody can question his desire, durability or his determination.

Long after many of his comrades have thrown in the towel, Stander has shown an indomitable spirit to stay the course and fight on.

He has consistently shown an aptitude and unceasing appetite for the unappealing aspects of the game. In sport, as in war, nobody likes digging ditches or latrine duty, but Stander embraced the toughest chores.



Life at the top of professional rugby is a two-way street. Stander performed and was well rewarded for his efforts. Central contracts rarely fall below €250,000. In anyone’s world that is good money. Stander would have been on a number closer to €400,000.

The fringe benefits are bountiful. The thrill of international rugby is a compelling, motivating force for all who aspire to play there.

Fifty caps, a Lions tour, a World Cup and a Grand Slam are the things you dream about. That lifestyle would ensure loyalty to the Irish cause.

Stander would have received offers from other teams and there was strong interest from French club sides. The money would have been good but not good enough to compensate for what you enjoyed on the big stage.

International rugby has become a joke where you have someone like Duhan van der Merwe who was born in South Africa and is a South African citizen. He left South Africa to play in France and joined Montpellier with the hope of playing for France.

Van der Merwe did not take to the culture, food and language and so residency was not going to be attained. So he simply changed his mind and opted to go for residency in Scotland instead and joined Edinburgh.



Van der Merwe qualified to play for Scotland in 2020 and was capped against Georgia last October in the Autumn Nations Cup. He played against Ireland in December and again last week.

However, in January 2021 Van der Merwe decided to sign for Worcester Warriors, who are based 365km from Scottish soil. What connection will he hold with Scotland when he lives and plays his rugby in England next season?

He will play in England because he will be paid twice as much as he got in Edinburgh. How can you continue to give this guy a Scottish jersey?

The residency rule should state international status is conditional on continued residency. It is a sad joke.

Stander stayed in Limerick, immersed himself in the culture and was immensely popular with the players and fans.

Stander’s consistent excellence for the province dictates that no Munster people will hear a bad word about him. He did right by the people and right by the team.

However, playing for a club is open to all. There is no issue with citizenship or residency. Once you get your work permit you can play away. Come and go as you please. It is pay-for-play.

Stander’s departure does leave Munster in a small bind in the sense that he had a central contract and given the wage bill of RG Snyman and Damian De Allende, Munster will now have to stump up the salary for his replacement themselves with money they might not have. It is only a minor issue.

However, it is the manner of his leaving Ireland which grates. There were no three-year central contracts being offered . There were haircuts for everyone who got re-signed and apparently the two-year offer in the circumstances was quite fair.

It was known for quite a while that Stander’s wife and child had returned to South Africa before Christmas. That situation was not going to continue and irrespective of what happened at the contract negotiations it seems to me the decision to leave Ireland was made long before they sat down to discuss an extension.



The kernel of the issue is that Stander wants to raise his daughter and intended family and let them “grow up around her family in South Africa”.

Ireland has given unconditional commitment and invested in CJ Stander and gave him the honour of wearing the green jersey. Yet when there is still a body of work to be done, Stander is heading back to South Africa.



‘I play for your country but I will raise my children in my own country and return to my own country to do so.’

What would have happened if the IRFU had said ‘here is a three-year contract and we will improve the money’. Yeah, I don’t think he would have taken it either.

Statement

The fact the statement said he would be available “for international duty until the end of the mid-year Test window” means, ‘I am out of here but still available for the Lions if selected’.

The 35-year-old Springbok Duane Vermeulen is the No 8 at the current Currie Cup holders, the Blue Bulls.

I would be amazed if, at the age of 30, Stander, at the height of his powers, would just quit rugby when he has three or four years left.

I would also be surprised if Stander’s agent Gerrie Swart had not organised something good in South Africa for his client. You can’t make the sort of dough on a farm that you do at top-class rugby. We will wait for news here.

Stander was an excellent acquisition by Munster and is, by a street, the best project player to represent Ireland in what is a completely flawed programme and is repugnant to the core of international rugby.

He is a genuine person and he leaves behind many friends, but also some rugby which he was morally committed to but did not fulfil.

Ireland ’til I die or until I go home.

Stop the project.