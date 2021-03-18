| 8.7°C Dublin

It is ethically and morally wrong to trade a symbol of our nation – a green jersey – under the flag of convenience

Neil Francis

Analysis

CJ Stander has called time on his international career. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

CJ Stander has called time on his international career. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

I have covered hundreds of international matches since I finished playing and every time I stand to observe the national anthems I look down the line of players and see people wearing a jersey that does not belong to them.

You can’t barter heritage or your soil or your blood or your nationhood and you particularly can’t do it because a line in the World Rugby constitution says you can do it.

It is a falsehood and it is ethically and morally wrong to trade a symbol of our nation – a green jersey – under the flag of expediency or convenience. It is a corruption of our people and our island.

