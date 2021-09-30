‘It is all about ensuring that we are safety-conscious for the girls’ – How Creggs RFC are leading the way for women's rugby

Back in the mid-nineties, the women’s team in Creggs RFC was the heart and soul of the club.

All-Ireland Cup success followed and everything was rosy until the glory days slowly faded and suddenly they were left without what had once been the lifeblood of the Galway club, situated on the Roscommon border.

It has taken some time to rebuild the programme, but thanks to tireless work and a clear vision, Creggs are on the rise, with girls’ rugby to the fore.

There are currently more than 65 girls registered with the U-14s, U-16s and U-18s sides, and the hope is that in the near future, Creggs will once again have a women’s team.

As the playing numbers steadily increased over recent years, the club has been mindful of the reasons why some of their previous players opted out, which is where Creggs’ proactive thinking has come into play.

In a village of fewer than 100 people, community spirit is vital and when the club, which produced Connacht prop Denis Buckley, installed the only full-size 4G pitch in Connacht in 2018, their intent was clear.

Creggs underage girls front row Roisin Maher, Nadine Fitmaurice and Ella Brady training. Credit: Ray Ryan

Creggs underage girls front row Roisin Maher, Nadine Fitmaurice and Ella Brady training. Credit: Ray Ryan

Girls, including the many minis players, are given as much of a chance to use the pitch as the boys, while ambitious plans, believed to be costing a significant six-figure sum, are well under way to build state-of-the-art changing facilities, designed specifically with girls and women in mind.

It has been a terrible few weeks for Irish women’s rugby after Ireland were knocked out of World Cup contention, horrendous rat-infested changing facilities were laid on for Connacht and Ulster during the interpros, while earlier this week, Bantry RFC took to social media and claimed that Munster and the IRFU are not fully supporting women’s and girls’ rugby. Bantry have since apologised after Munster disputed the claims.

But Creggs, who have approximately 500 members, including Su Carty – IRFU committee member and World Rugby council representative – are leading the way for women’s rugby, with construction already started on four new dressing-rooms that will include over 50 individual cubicles containing showers for those who prefer to change in private.

“We have plenty of changing rooms for women, but we will have bespoke girls’ changing rooms,” Creggs president Aidan Farrell explains. “It’s not segregation or positive discrimination or anything like that, they have been designed for what has been identified as a problem with retention in girls’ sports.

Eight-year-old Keeva Glennon (8) with Roisin Maher training at one of Creggs' rugby pitches in Glinsk, County Galway, with the new centre in the background. Photo: Ray Ryan

Eight-year-old Keeva Glennon (8) with Roisin Maher training at one of Creggs' rugby pitches in Glinsk, County Galway, with the new centre in the background. Photo: Ray Ryan

“They’re specially designed because we have identified why some girls drop out of sport.

“Changing rooms have only ever really been designed for men and they have adapted over the years, but one of the biggest reasons identified for the drop out from girls to women’s sport is the changing facilities.

“A big open-plan dressing-room can put a lot of girls off playing. Sport Ireland have been good around this.

“The whole idea is that you can go into the dressing-room and sit on the bench and change like everyone else or if you want to go and use a cubicle, it’s there. They’re quite phenomenal.

“It’s a psychological thing as well, you arrive at the club, go into the changing room and it’s like, ‘You’re important, we want you.’ That’s a lot of the thinking behind where we are going as a club.

“We are not interested in conquering amateur rugby, we are interested in having a really good community and underage programme across the board.

Aidan Farrell, president Creggs RFC with Dave Purcell, Head of Youth rugby at their ground in Glinsk. Photo: Ray Ryan

Aidan Farrell, president Creggs RFC with Dave Purcell, Head of Youth rugby at their ground in Glinsk. Photo: Ray Ryan

“Any win along the way would be a huge bonus.”

Dave and Siobhán Purcell are a husband and wife duo, who run the women’s programme – Dave as coach and Siobhán as head of women’s rugby.

Between them, they help keep the show on the road in providing an outlet for girls who want to play the sport.

Siobhán has seen at first hand some of the issues that can arise in girls’ changing rooms and she believes Creggs’ plans will help safeguard the future of women’s rugby in the club.

“If you just look at the dressing-rooms we have been in – you have the changing facility and then you have the showers that are communal,” Siobhán says.

“Over the years, they have been designed for men. They need to consider girls going in there.

“There is a door between some of our dressing-rooms and we actually had to have a person stay there the whole time, so the girls could come in and not be in the same room as the men and boys.

“It’s all about ensuring that we are safety-conscious for the girls

“You could be in the dressing-room, waiting for half of the team because in one of our dressing-rooms, there is actually only one toilet facility.

Creggs underage girls training at one of their rugby pitches in Glinsk, County Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Creggs underage girls training at one of their rugby pitches in Glinsk, County Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

“So they are going in there to change their tops and things. It makes a statement from a Creggs point of view that the club is 100pc behind girls’ rugby. Even that in itself is phenomenal.”

Dave, who has been coaching boys and girls for over 15 years, believes Creggs’ approach must be considered by more clubs going forward.

“Clubs have to start building these facilities into their plans because the women’s game is growing, there is no doubt about that,” he insists.

“It will make it much more comfortable for girls and ease of mind that they can get changed in private, if they are body-conscious or whatever. At the moment, they are making do.

“The facilities in Donnybrook recently weren’t up to scratch for anybody – male, female or non-binary. Reading Bantry Rugby’s Twitter post about the problems in Munster, it’s not good for the game.

“The women didn’t qualify for the World Cup, the last thing we need to be doing is discouraging players to play in whatever format we can.”

Creggs are hopeful that the new dressing-rooms will be completed in the next year and a half.

“The club realises that we were at our best when we had a thriving women’s programme,” Farrell adds.

“We want that to return, which is why we are putting structures in place to make sure the reason it did fade out won’t be an excuse again.”