‘It is all about ensuring that we are safety-conscious for the girls’ – How Creggs RFC are leading the way for women's rugby

Creggs underage girls training at one of their rugby pitches in Glinsk, Co Galway, with the new centre in the background. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Back in the mid-nineties, the women’s team in Creggs RFC was the heart and soul of the club.

All-Ireland Cup success followed and everything was rosy until the glory days slowly faded and suddenly they were left without what had once been the lifeblood of the Galway club, situated on the Roscommon border.

It has taken some time to rebuild the programme, but thanks to tireless work and a clear vision, Creggs are on the rise, with girls’ rugby to the fore.

