'It has been a whirlwind' - Meet the 19-year-old rugby league star from Balbriggan taking England by storm

He could well be the best rugby prospect in Ireland you've never heard of.

In an age when the next big thing from Blackrock or St Michael's appears on people's rugby radars long before they enter the professional game, there won't be many with a similar journey to Ronan Michael.

Last October, the 19-year-old signed a senior professional contract with a top English side while in January, he travelled to Australia after getting the opportunity to spend 2020 with one of the giants of the southern hemisphere club scene.

So why is Ronan Michael's name not bandied about alongside Ryan Baird or Craig Casey as top Irish prospects to watch? A simple explanation: he doesn't actually play rugby; or rather, he doesn't play rugby union.

Less than three years ago, Michael fell into rugby league as a 17-year-old and has already put together an extremely impressive CV that marks him out as the best homegrown Irish prospect since Brian Carney.

He has been capped for Ireland, impressed enough on trial with Super League side Huddersfield Giants to secure an academy contract in 2018, before progressing to a senior deal last year.

Then the chance came in January to go down under due to a partnership between Huddersfield and the Canberra Raiders, who reached the 2019 NRL final, and before long Michael was training with their U20 side in 30-degree heat.

Of course, the coronavirus crisis subsequently got in the way, and he is now back home in Ireland in self-isolation, after returning from Australia last week.

He also had to contend with the nearby bushfires in what was a whirlwind Australian experience that was great for his development on the pitch while providing some unique challenges off it.

"It has been a bit wild," he says.

"When I got there, there was smoke everywhere and then I get sent home early because of the coronavirus. It wasn't meant to be this time but I am hungry to get back over there after getting a taste.

"Our training was cancelled two weeks before I left and people thought it might be a six-week break or so and then we would be back, and I was planning on staying the whole time until I was finished up in October.

"Then three or four days before I left, we were told our season was cancelled so I knew then it was time to try and get home."

"It was very difficult to get back," he adds.

"Luckily, my granddad was born in Canada so I have a Canadian passport as well as my Irish one, so I went home the other way through Canada because that was one of the few flights leaving from Sydney. It was a pain in the arse but it wasn't safe to go through Doha or the middle east in case I got stuck there because a lot of flights were being cancelled. It took two days but I got home in the end."

Home for Michael is Balbriggan in north county Dublin - neither a rugby league stronghold, to borrow a line from Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh - and he is adjusting to what is the first real obstacle he has had in a remarkable few years since switching to rugby league.

Michael played union for Balbriggan RFC as a back row growing up, before deciding to switch to Clontarf to further his development. Then, rugby red tape intervened and opened up a new sporting life for him.

"You have to take a year out at underage if you move clubs unless you move schools or move house," he says.

"If I hadn't taken a year out I probably never would have played rugby league. It has worked out hugely in my favour that I did.

"I never got a break in rugby union really, I never played for Leinster underage or anything like that. I had a good season with Clontarf in my last year after I transferred clubs and I left rugby union on good terms, I just think I worked out as a better rugby league player."

By the time he was allowed play for Clontarf, he already banked a summer of rugby league for the Longhorns side in Ashbourne, who play in the top flight in the Irish league.

A day out with friends to watch the sport piqued his curiosity, before playing it grabbed his attention.

"I went to Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Russia in Bray in 2016 with a few mates and we just said we would give it a crack," Michael says.

"I got a chance with Ireland U17 and it snowballed from there. I got a trial with Huddersfield around the time I did my Leaving Cert in 2018. From that, I got an academy deal. From that, I got a senior deal and from that, I got a chance to got to Canberra Raiders. It was a bit of a whirlwind."

While the Covid-19 crisis brought his Australian experience to a premature end, his position at Huddersfield already puts him in a unique place in terms of Irish rugby league players. Not since Brian Carney over ten years ago has an Irish-born player been in a Super League senior squad.

Even Michael's brief time in an NRL set-up makes him the first Irishman since Carney, who played in two Super League finals with Wigan Warriors, to be involved with an Australian top-flight side.

"I haven't actually met Brian Carney yet but they are huge boots to fill," Michael says.

"I try not to think about that, I just want to show that rugby league is being played in Ireland and there are blokes coming through.

"There are a lot of senior players ahead of me in Huddersfield but if I keep working hard, the goal is to make my Super League debut in the coming years."

Carney is by far Ireland's most successful rugby league player, and ended up moving to Munster in one of many league/union switches between over the years. In fact, there are few things rugby supporters of either code find as salacious as a high-profile defection.

However, Michael isn't waiting by the phone just yet.

"Nobody has tried to get me to switch back just yet. I haven't heard from anyone in rugby union... I don't think they know who I am!"

For now, Michael is getting through his 14 days at home with the few weights he has around the house. Then he intends to do as much fitness work as he can - thankfully there are a few pitches within 2km of his house where he can get out on the grass.

He holds up his engine as his biggest strength, hence the pangs for outdoor exercise as he waits for his fortnight isolation to pass. His biggest weakness - thankfully, 'work-on' has yet to burrow its way into the teenager's rugby vocabulary just yet - is his game knowledge, no surprise considering a 15-year-old in one of Ireland's schools rugby nurseries will have likely played more union than Michael has league.

But he is confident that understanding will come in time, and that when this lockdown finally ends and he can get back to Huddersfield, that he will be in a great position to keep his incredible journey going - and experience the highest level of the sport along the way.

"I reckon I put my best foot forward when I was training with them," he says of being involved with the Huddersfield senior squad.

"Did I make mistakes? I did, but you are going to make mistakes unless you are just staying in your comfort zone and not trying anything.

"I watched the 2017 World Cup as a fan so the big goal is definitely to be involved in 2021. Fingers crossed I will play in the 2021 World Cup for Ireland.

"I would love to go back to Australia at some stage too. If I was good enough to be in the NRL, that would be the dream."