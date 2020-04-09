| 12.5°C Dublin

'It has been a whirlwind' - Meet the 19-year-old rugby league star from Balbriggan taking England by storm

19-year-old Ronan Michael signed a senior contract with Super League side Huddersfield Giants in 2019. Expand

Will Slattery

He could well be the best rugby prospect in Ireland you've never heard of.

In an age when the next big thing from Blackrock or St Michael's appears on people's rugby radars long before they enter the professional game, there won't be many with a similar journey to Ronan Michael.

Last October, the 19-year-old signed a senior professional contract with a top English side while in January, he travelled to Australia after getting the opportunity to spend 2020 with one of the giants of the southern hemisphere club scene.