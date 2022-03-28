Issue with Ireland’s World Cup group as World Rugby announces review on potential Spanish breach of eligibility rules

World Rugby has announced there is to be a formal review to examine a potential breach of player eligibility rules by Spain.

The matter relates to the Rugby Europe Championship that doubled as qualification for next year's World Cup in France.

A statement from the governing body on Monday read: "World Rugby will convene an independent judicial committee to examine a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 8 (eligibility to play for national representative teams) by the Spanish Rugby Union during the Rugby Europe Championship 2021 and 2022, which doubled as the European qualification process for Rugby World Cup 2023.

"World Rugby was made aware of a potential breach concerning one member of the Spanish national men's senior team. Having concluded initial enquiries, the international federation believes a formal independent review is warranted as provided for by the World Rugby Regulations. The Spanish Rugby Union has been fully cooperative throughout the initial enquiries.

"World Rugby's independent judicial panel chairman Christopher Quinlan QC has been asked to form the judicial committee to achieve certainty as soon as possible given any potential impact on Rugby World Cup 2023. Quinlan has appointed Nigel Hampton QC (chair), Pamela Woodman and Frank Hadden to the committee.

"With the process now live, World Rugby will not be making further comment until its conclusion."

Spain - who have only appeared at one previous World Cup, in 1999 - are due to be in Pool B at next year's tournament with Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and an Asia/Pacific qualifier.

Their opening match is scheduled to be against Ireland on September 9 in Bordeaux.