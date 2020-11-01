Is the captaincy too much to ask of a player who already has a stacked workload as out-half? 

You’re not following the script these days as a rugby player if you’re not talking about expressing yourself. No longer are all the soundbites about going through the phases or getting over the gainline but about the freedom of being yourself and showing your skill-set.

From Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby to pack leader James Ryan, they all spoke in the build-up to Saturday’s game against France about this being an opportunity for players to express themselves.

This trend isn’t just in Irish rugby, of course. After New Zealand thrashed Australia to win the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday, Beauden Barrett was banging the same tune about life under Ian Foster. “What I’m enjoying is everyone’s expressing themselves – young guys right through to the top. It wasn’t like that a few years back. I think it’s the culture and environment and I guess its 2020 too”.

Ouch. Poor Steve Hansen. And poor everyone else. With the skills we know he has, if Barrett thinks it’s only now he’s getting a chance to express himself then time to fold up the tents.

Johnny Sexton pushed his license to express himself to another degree on Saturday night when he was substituted in the 69th minute. Ireland were trailing 28-20 and such is his competitive nature that Sexton would have felt he could help swing this around because that’s exactly what he’s done in the past. When he saw his number come up on the board, Sexton handed the ball to Ross Byrne and walked off the pitch shaking his head. When he saw himself on the big screen in the Stade de France, he shook his head again in obvious frustration.

In the post-match press conference later Saturday night, Sexton was asked about this. It wasn’t a loaded question but Sexton took it up as so. “Yeah I’m very disappointed to be coming off like everyone would be. You’re losing the game, so. What would you like me to be doing when I’m coming off the pitch?”

The way Sexton reacted was a reminder of how he acted when he came off towards the end of Ireland’s game with Italy in Rome in 2019 and kicked a bottle in frustration. He got a lot of flak for that.

I argued at the time that he can’t win; that the very thing that is admired most about him – his uncompromising drive – is the very thing used to beat him with when things are crap. He wasn’t Ireland captain back then. It’s probably written in some leadership manual that captaincy is a role where it is incumbent on you to show your team-mates that no-one is bigger than the team. This wasn’t particularly evident at that moment as Sexton walked off in frustration with over 10 minutes of this game still to be played.

Sexton had some typically impressive moments in the first half including the excellent grubber for the nearly-try for Hugo Keenan yet some of the decision-making was off, including turning down a kick at the posts just before half-time which would have seen Ireland trail 17-16 at the break despite being the dominant team.

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton speaks to his team-mates after France scored their third try

There is no ‘benefit of hindsight’ required here because turning down the guaranteed reward of three points did not match the risk of going to the corner and coming away with nothing. Sure, Caelan Doris was back on to the pitch after his yellow-card and players can have an incomparable instinct to read the room. But the logical tone all week leading up to this game (even when they thought they needed to score four tries) was this game had to be won first.

That did not tally with this on-pitch decision which has been in line with the trend over the past few seasons to kick to the corner. Obviously, there have been times when this has paid off. And obviously the game has evolved since kicking to the corner for the old Munster teams, for example, was like a time to declare.

But the notion of a life without risk is no life at all can’t apply to all the big moments in a game. Sexton said after that he felt it was a “brave decision” to go for a try. But there is also bravery in composure. In patience. Sexton was seen having a few words with Ryan before the decision was made to kick to the corner. As Matt Williams later said in the Virgin Media TV studio, Ireland needed someone at that point to say to Sexton to put it over the black spot. But, realistically, who was going to demand that of the Ireland captain?

Andy Farrell said earlier this year that Sexton would be captain for one year initially. Undoubtedly, Sexton deserved this honour. But how much is too much to ask of a player who already has a stacked workload as the out-half?

Sexton spoke honestly in The Good, The Bad and The Ugly podcast in September about the captaincy and what happened against England in Twickenham in February when he was caught out for a try which affected his performance.

“I think I didn’t recover from making a mistake that wasn’t really my fault, bounce of a ball, ball went over my head but I let it affect me for 10 minutes maybe, when I shouldn’t have let it affect me at all. And I think that affected me more because I was captain. Again, a great learning for me”.

Maybe what Sexton needs right now is the freedom to just concentrate on his own game as much as that might go against his natural instinct to also look after everyone else’s.

There is always a hangover the year after a World Cup. In 2008 Ireland finished fourth in the Six Nations, in 2016 they finished third, the same as this year’s position. When mistakes are made in a year like this it is easy to hook it up straight to the previous year’s disappointments.

Ireland looked stuck in a kind of purgatory at the Stade de France, stuck between what they said about winning the game first and how they actually played, caught between trying to evolve their game and skillset yet getting the basics, like the line-out, horribly wrong at pivotal moments.

Despite all that, this game was there for them. If Ireland want to express themselves they need to have a clear understanding of what exactly that means. Because Saturday night left us with more questions than answers.