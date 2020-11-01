| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is the captaincy too much to ask of a player who already has a stacked workload as out-half? 

Sinead Kissane

'Johnny Sexton pushed his license to express himself to another degree on Saturday night.' Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

'Johnny Sexton pushed his license to express himself to another degree on Saturday night.' Photo by Sportsfile

'Johnny Sexton pushed his license to express himself to another degree on Saturday night.' Photo by Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

'Johnny Sexton pushed his license to express himself to another degree on Saturday night.' Photo by Sportsfile

You’re not following the script these days as a rugby player if you’re not talking about expressing yourself. No longer are all the soundbites about going through the phases or getting over the gainline but about the freedom of being yourself and showing your skill-set.

From Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby to pack leader James Ryan, they all spoke in the build-up to Saturday’s game against France about this being an opportunity for players to express themselves.

This trend isn’t just in Irish rugby, of course. After New Zealand thrashed Australia to win the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday, Beauden Barrett was banging the same tune about life under Ian Foster. “What I’m enjoying is everyone’s expressing themselves – young guys right through to the top. It wasn’t like that a few years back. I think it’s the culture and environment and I guess its 2020 too”.

Related Content