Irish World Cup opponents Scotland sweat over length of ban prop Zander Fagerson faces after sending-off

Fagerson was sent off in the 50th minute of Scotland’s comeback victory over France at Murrayfield on Saturday following a high challenge on Les Bleus hooker Pierre Bourgarit.

The Glasgow prop was penalised for dangerous play by charging into a ruck, and with two warm-up games left before Scotland kick off their World Cup campaign in Ireland's group against South Africa in Marseille on September 10, he is in danger of missing at least part of the tournament. Ireland play Scotland on October 7.

The 27-year-old will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent judicial committee consisting of chairman Mike Hamlin, a former Gloucester player and referee, and retired lawyer, former Dragons and Scarlets player Jamie Corsi, and former international referee Juan Pablo Spirandelli of Argentina.

​Fagerson was initially yellow-carded before having his punishment upgraded to a red a few minutes later after a review via the newly implemented bunker system.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said after the game: “If it’s a timing issue or a height issue, yes, we have to make sure that we don’t get those head knocks, head collisions, but there was no malice or foul play.

“It’s more from the rugby incident of mistiming on a ruck clear, so we just have to hope that the judiciary see it the same as what we see,” added Townsend.

Fagerson was handed a four-game ban after being sent off following a similar incident against Wales in the 2021 Six Nations, but Townsend does not believe this offence was as severe.

Townsend faces further concerns over the fitness of Ben White and Jamie Ritchie.

Scrum-half White is having an ankle injury assessed after he limped off in clear discomfort on Saturday, while Ritchie has played no part in either of the two warm-up matches so far.