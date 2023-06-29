Irish U-20 early risers in do-or-die territory against Australia in World Cup

Ireland's Ruadhan Quinn is tackled by England's Finn Carnduff during their U-20 World Cup clash at Paarl Gymnasium in Paarl, South Africa. Photo: Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

An unholy hour for a game of rugby, but Ireland can’t worry too much about their early start as they look to stay alive in this year’s World Rugby U-20 Championship.

The three points they earned in drawing with England on Saturday kept them in the hunt, but whatever margin for error they had is now gone.

Australia secured the maximum from their win over Fiji and can afford to bring in 10 fresh faces for round two. Ireland, in contrast, make four changes to their team due to their front-loaded schedule.

England play Fiji this evening and will hope to put up a big score, but all that Richie Murphy’s men can worry about in Paarl this morning is getting the most they can out of a good Junior Wallabies side who recently played two games away to New Zealand, winning one.

Ireland, of course, are Grand Slam champions and have big ambitions of winning this competition. They’ve quality in every area, even if they’ve had to rejig their midfield after Hugh Cooney was banned for three games. He’d have missed out anyway due to the concussion protocols and his place goes to Hugh Gavin, who switches in off his wing, partnering his fellow Connacht man John Devine.

The other changes come up front where Brian Gleeson returns at No 8, Charlie Irvine comes into the second-row and Ronan Foxe starts at tighthead as Paddy McCarthy shifts across the front-row.

The team have been early risers for six weeks as they prepared for the unusual 11.0am (local time) start, and coach Mark Sexton understands the significance of the fixture.

“It’s do or die,” he conceded. “We’ve been up at the crack of dawn every day since six weeks ago. We’re up between 5.30 and 6.30 because we wanted to familiarise ourselves with an early time.

“We built the last four or five weeks knowing that our first kick-off was 1.0pm and this was 11.0am (local time), so it’s a great challenge.

“Andy Farrell always says you’ve got to look at the positive side of things, so I think it’s a challenge, but it’s great.”

The forecast for the Western Cape of South Africa isn’t great, but Ireland are ready for whatever’s coming.

“We don’t mind playing in the rain, or if the ball is dry, we’re happy with anything really,” Sexton said.

Verdict: Ireland

IRELAND U-20: H McErlean; A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy (capt), R Foxe; C Irvine, C O’Tighearnaigh; J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson. Reps: D Sheehan, G Morris, F Barrett, E O’Connell, D Mangan, J Oliver, H West, R Telfer.

AUSTRALIA U-20: M Gordon; T Ryan, H O’Donnell, D Vaihu, D Lancaster; J Bowen, T Wilson (capt); J Barrett, M Craig, M De Lutiis; J Legg, D Maiva-Tapusoa; L Hooper, N Slack-Smith, J Bryant. Reps: L Bowron, H Usher, N Bloomfield, T Macpherson, L Heka Talataina, K Thorn, H McLaughlin-Phillips, T Annan.

Ireland U-20s v Australia U-20s,

Live, 10.0, VM2