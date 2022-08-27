Irish team look primed for final flourish against fired-up Japan

As rising expectations follow the Irish team to Tokyo, so too soaring temperatures.

The mercury tipped 40° Celsius pitch side during Nichola Fryday’s Captain’s Run last evening; they will be pleased that in the Prince Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium later, a more manageable figure of around 28°C awaits them.

So too a Japanese side seething after last week’s implosion; Ireland are forewarned.

“Last Saturday was a good day,” says coach Greg McWilliams, “we knew where we were. Whatever happens this Saturday, we’re going to get a lot out of it.

“We’re trying to build this machine moving forward so we can be very consistent in our performances.

“You want to continue your momentum. Once can sometimes be luck and the second time is affirmation. Japan are a good side and maybe they switched off a little bit, and gave us some easy points before half-time, and were stunned a bit.

“We struggled to cope with their speed of play, so we’ve looked at that because it’s going to come fast. They’ve made some changes and no doubt they’ve prepared more for our maul and scrum.”

Even without some key forwards, Ireland can withstand the heat.

Ireland: M Deely; N Behan, A Dalton, E Breen, A Doyle; D O’Brien, A Hughes; L Feely, N Jones, L Djougang; H O’Connor, N Fryday; J Brown, E McMahon, G Moore. Reps: E Hooban, C Pearse, K O’Dwyer, T Schutzler, J Keating, M Scuffil-McCabe, L Tarpey, E Tilly.



Ireland v Japan,

Live, TG4, 11.0am