Irish system it is not as good as we like to think it is – a change of direction is needed

It’s not that long ago when Munster coaches, already visibly pained, would be asked about the wake-up call. It would happen like this: Munster would have lost a game they really wanted to win — say, the first of the back-to-back ties with Leicester Tigers in the 2015/16 Heineken Cup — and would be fulfilling the media chore to explain how it happened. Keen to lighten the mood a little, some hopeful hack would ask if, from the ashes of the defeat, a revitalised, sharper Munster would emerge, wide awake and intent on not making the same mistake twice.

The implication was that really this slow start was a positive. Wait till you see how high they bounce back next week. We’d be lying if we didn’t take some pleasure in watching whoever was at the top table bite clean through his lower lip trying to stay calm. Peter O’Mahony was our favourite in this performance. They’d have to build one of those energy-guzzling, aircraft hangar-like data centres to store all the footage of O’Mahony half crying/half screaming inside when asked about the power of a painful defeat.

Well, the final whistle wasn’t long blown in Stade Marcel Deflandre last Sunday when we thought of offering a reward to the first man or woman who would ask Leo Cullen if the defeat by La Rochelle was the wake-up call Leinster needed for last night’s Rainbow Cup tie in the Sportsground.

The fall-out from events on France’s south west coast will stretch quite a distance. First, the inescapable: losing to Saracens in the quarter-final last September and La Rochelle in the semi-final last weekend highlights that, for all the dominance of Leinster at home, it’s no longer enough to secure silverware in Europe. That drizzly day in Bilbao in May 2018, when Leinster had enough quality and nous and luck to edge past Racing in the Heineken Champions Cup final, was of its time. Indeed it was part of a three-ball that radiated a magnetic effect to other rugby jurisdictions to come and look at what’s going on in Ireland.

It started in Twickenham, in swirling snow driven by an icy wind. It was the coldest St Patrick’s Day in living memory. Ireland outplayed England to win a Grand Slam. Jacob Stockdale, the unstoppable force on the left wing, radiated self-belief. So did the team.

Just over a month later, Leinster took Scarlets apart in the semi-final of Europe. It was like one of those old days in the FA Cup when the giant killers are drawn away to a big club only to discover it’s a ballroom with no romance. Just ruthless execution. A few weeks later it was off to the beautiful San Memes Stadium for the date with Racing. Leinster’s fifth European title — including their sole spin in the Challenge Cup — followed.

Then there was the crowning glory, the one the rest of the country could enjoy without having to worship too much at the blue altar. Having been beaten up pretty much by New Zealand in the second leg of their double date in 2017, the All Blacks were in town again. Go back and watch the highlights on YouTube. Or the whole thing if you can get it. Maybe it’s because the place was packed with real, live supporters who were utterly engaged by the spectacle, but it’s riveting. Ireland beat the World Champions to round off a remarkable year. That was the end of the good times.

The difference between then and now for Leinster presents a picture where the crop who lost in La Rochelle last weekend are not as good as the team that won in Bilbao.

Rob Kearney was fullback that day — already on the downward slope. His place is now occupied by Hugo Keenan, who has grown into the position and has done a very good job.

Jordan Larmour and Isa Nacewa were on the wings. The Larmour of 2021 (24 next month) is a better version of his younger self, but Isa Nacewa is a huge loss. Recognising Nacewa’s value to the squad, Leinster had already brought in James Lowe. It wasn’t like for like, in that eventually Leinster would have to share him with Ireland, whereas Nacewa was 100 per cent occupied in blue, and despite a powerful series of first impressions, Lowe is just not as good. Nacewa, even at the end, was awesome.

Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw were the centre partnership. They still are. Henshaw is having the season of his life. Ringrose — plagued by injury — is not. He is 26, a top quality player, and will regain form.

Johnny Sexton and Luke McGrath were the halfbacks in Bilbao. They would have been together again last Sunday but for Sexton’s waning durability. Ross Byrne, the regular stand-in, is as good as the current version of Sexton but not the old one — the World Player of the Year of 2018 — and it’s impossible to see him developing to a point where he would be in contention for a Lions shirt. Luke McGrath is a fine rugby player and a real leader, but his value lessens the higher he goes. That will hardly change.

In the pack, Leinster started that final with Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong. It is remarkable that Cian Healy is still playing, giving the injuries he has suffered over the years to ankle and neck. Is the Healy of 2021 in the same shop window as the one who was penalty-free against the All Blacks in that 2018 win, scrummaged very well on Owen Franks, carried seven times and was the fourth highest tackler in green on the day? Eh, no.

Neither is Sean Cronin. It remains a mystery why he started against Saracens last September ahead of Rónan Kelleher. It’s not altogether clear either why Cronin is still on the books. When Leinster opted to extend his contract, Cronin might have thought there were more big days ahead. For the Exeter and La Rochelle games, however, Leo Cullen went for Kelleher and James Tracy.

Tracy is a solid, well-respected rugby player who is not at the level of lads who do things that win titles. France currently have a clatter of savage hookers, topped by Julien Marchand. La Rochelle’s Pierre Bougarit is in that gang. Tracy is not in Ireland’s version of it. So if you’re going around the final bend of a knock-out game in Europe, looking for someone to give you a surge down the back straight, Tracy is not that man. The combination of Kelleher and Dan Sheehan fits the prototype of what Leinster want.

The second rows who helped get Leinster over the line in Bilbao were Devin Toner and James Ryan. If it’s unclear why Sean Cronin is on contract again next season, then there is a pea soup fog over the retention of Toner.

As for Ryan, Thursday morning must have been acutely painful. If you were one of the 37 names read out then you would have forgiven the pathetic and pregnant preamble before the squad was eventually presented to the world. If you weren’t, you wouldn’t.

Let’s say you were picking your Lions team after the Grand Slam game in Twickenham 2018, or the Heineken final in San Memes, you’d have had Ryan nailed on. If you were picking it after the November win over the All Blacks you’d have been tossing his name into the hat for captaincy. Perhaps the arrival of the leader’s armband for his country, against England in the Autumn Nations Cup, was a mental load he didn’t need. Either way, his concussion issues also forced their way into his head, and the time out did Ryan no good.

The back row in Bilbao had Scott Fardy at six, Jordi Murphy at eight and Dan Leavy at openside. Leavy was another nailed-on Lion in waiting. Now his career is on hold, pending his recovery from a knee injury, less than four months after recovery from the horrendous setback he suffered in April 2019. Murphy went to Ulster because he couldn’t get enough games in Leinster, and Fardy is on his last lap.

Of the other bench players, Jack McGrath and Joey Carbery have moved on; Rhys Ruddock is doing a job for Leinster, but not considered first choice by Ireland; Andrew Porter and Jack Conan have been endorsed by the Lions; and Jamison Gibson-Park has lots of road left. That doesn’t read like a team who are evolving all the time, moving players out of primetime slots when their value decreases. Achieving that requires a steady stream of high quality.

In reviewing the situation last week, Stuart Lancaster declared faith in the Irish system, which is why he opted to stay in the job. We agree — our system works. It’s just that it doesn’t work as well as we think. And because Leinster dominate domestically, and effectively channel players to the other provinces — mostly players they consider not good enough — their model looks very good. Perhaps inadvertently Lancaster highlighted a weakness across the board in Ireland.

“At the highest level against elite athletes, if you get the ball out one second quicker, then you can take on a disorganised defence,” he said, with the La Rochelle game fresh in his mind. “One second is the difference between attacking a disorganised defence and a brick wall. So how we present (the ball), how we deal with those breakdown threats is almost the differential in the game where referees can load it in favour of the defence when that is not what was intended really.”

The key words there are ‘elite athletes’. The numbers game here militates against churning them out. And rugby’s place in the sporting hierarchy — a long way behind Gaelic games — further squeezes the space. And that’s the weakness of the model: because the private school system is high functioning, there is no alarm bell ringing to break new ground.

So the gift we have been given of a rapidly changing ethnic mix in our society remains untapped. Harnessing and developing that talent is fundamental to producing high performance athletes who have been handling a rugby ball from childhood. It’s a long ball game, unfortunately. And it’s a wake-up still waiting an answer.