| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish system it is not as good as we like to think it is – a change of direction is needed

Brendan Fanning

Leinster leave the field after defeat to La Rochelle. Photo: Julien Poupart Expand
Robbie Henshaw Expand

Close

Leinster leave the field after defeat to La Rochelle. Photo: Julien Poupart

Leinster leave the field after defeat to La Rochelle. Photo: Julien Poupart

Robbie Henshaw

Robbie Henshaw

/

Leinster leave the field after defeat to La Rochelle. Photo: Julien Poupart

It’s not that long ago when Munster coaches, already visibly pained, would be asked about the wake-up call. It would happen like this: Munster would have lost a game they really wanted to win — say, the first of the back-to-back ties with Leicester Tigers in the 2015/16 Heineken Cup — and would be fulfilling the media chore to explain how it happened. Keen to lighten the mood a little, some hopeful hack would ask if, from the ashes of the defeat, a revitalised, sharper Munster would emerge, wide awake and intent on not making the same mistake twice.

The implication was that really this slow start was a positive. Wait till you see how high they bounce back next week. We’d be lying if we didn’t take some pleasure in watching whoever was at the top table bite clean through his lower lip trying to stay calm. Peter O’Mahony was our favourite in this performance. They’d have to build one of those energy-guzzling, aircraft hangar-like data centres to store all the footage of O’Mahony half crying/half screaming inside when asked about the power of a painful defeat.

Most Watched

Privacy