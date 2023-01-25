‘Irish rugby would be honoured’ – IRFU give backing to Andy Farrell to coach Lions in Australia

The IRFU have given Andy Farrell the green light to coach the Lions in 2025 if he is selected to lead the tour to Australia.

The Ireland head coach has built an impressive CV over the last number of years after leading Ireland to a Triple Crown and a series win in New Zealand in 2022.

Farrell previously served as a defence coach on two Lions tours – in Austraia (2013) and New Zealand (2017) – and is seen as the favourite to succeed Warren Gatland as the head man for the tour in two years time.

No decision has been made yet as to who will coach the team, but speaking to The Daily Telegraph, IRFU CEO Kevin Potts said Farrell would have the organisation’s ‘full support’ to take up the role.

“I think if Andy Farrell or any Irish coach was to have the honour of being selected as head coach for the Lions, Irish rugby would of course be honoured,” Potts said.

“I think any coach or assistant coach or player to be stepping up to Lions would be seen as a good thing for Irish rugby.

“We’ve had people – logistics people, administrative people, and they’re asked, and we say, ‘of course’, it’s never a question of saying that they can’t do it. The Lions are the pinnacle of our sport.

“And if Andy Farrell or anybody else, of course, they’d have our blessing and full support and it would be an honour for us to have somebody associated with the Lions. I’m sure this is not a topic that’s at the forefront of Andy’s mind at this point.”

Farrell, who is contracted to Ireland until the summer of 2025, would likely have to take a sabbatical from his head coach position in the season building up to the Lions tour, which is what Warren Gatland did with Wales in 2013 and 2017.