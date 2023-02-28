Irish rugby mourns death of former international player and manager Brian O’Brien

Former Ireland international, team manager and Munster stalwart Brian O’Brien has died at the age of 83.

An IRFU statement read: “The IRFU and Munster Rugby are saddened to hear of the death of former Ireland international, Ireland team manager and Munster stalwart Brian O’Brien at the age of 83.

“Playing an integral role across the Munster and Irish rugby landscape O’Brien is a former player, selector, coach and manager.

“The centre played in Shannon’s first ever Munster Senior Cup Final in 1959 and following provincial representation went on to become the club’s first ever international player, winning his first cap in 1968.

“‘Briano’ spent almost 15 years playing with Shannon’s senior team, and following his retirement from playing, coached Shannon to Munster Senior Cup titles in 1977 and 1978.

“Serving on the IRFU Senior Selection Committee, he was also part of the 1983 British and Irish Lion’s selection committee.”