Irish rugby legend Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83

Tom Kiernan, who has passed away at the age of 83. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Ireland and Lions captain Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83.

The legendary former full-back was Munster's coach when they beat the All Blacks in 1978, he was at the helm when Ireland won the 1982 Triple Crown.

As an administrator, Kiernan held the position of President of Munster and the IRFU, chaired the Five Nations committee, was an honorary treadurer of the IRB (now World Rugby) and the director of the 1999 World Cup.

He was also a driving force behind the establishment of the European Cup.

“It is with great sadness that I pass on condolences to the Kiernan family, on the passing of their beloved Tom, on behalf of everyone in Irish Rugby," IRFU president Des Kavanagh said.

"Tom was an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch and he helped to shape rugby into the strong and vibrant game it is today. Tom’s life will be reflected upon at our matches this weekend, and his legacy will live long in the history of Irish rugby, may he rest in peace.”

Kiernan, who played his club rugby for UCC and Cork Constitution, made his Ireland debut in a defeat to England during the 1960 Five Nations.

He went on to play 54 times for his country, touring South Africa with the Lions in 1962 before leading the tour to South Africa in 1968.

He captained Ireland 24 times, leading his country to their first win over the Wallabies on Australian soil and their draw with New Zealand in 1973.

When he finished playing for Ireland, he was the country's most capped player and highest scorer with 158. His nephew Michael Kiernan also represented Ireland with distinction.

