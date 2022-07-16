Irish rugby legend Ken Kennedy dies, aged 81

Ken Kennedy, right, is pictured back in 2007 being presented with his Hall of Fame award by Peter O'Reilly, Chairman of the Rugby Writers of Ireland at the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Awards, Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel, Killiney, Co. Dublin

Former Ireland and Lions hooker Ken Kennedy has died at the age of 81.

Kennedy was Ireland's first-choice hooker for a decade, winning 45 caps between 1965 and 1975 which at the time was an Irish record for a player in his position.

The Ulster man's Ireland form earned him two Lions tours.

He won four Test caps in Australia and New Zealand in 1966 and was a back-up to Wales legend Bob Windsor on the 1971 tour of South Africa while also playing the unofficial role of medical officer during a time when the squad did not have a travelling doctor.

Kennedy was also part of the 1972 Ireland team who were on course for a Grand Slam but for Wales and Scotland not travelling to Dublin.

Known for his world-class scrummaging, Kennedy had a strong relationship with Willie John MacBride at the lineout and was renowned for his toughness and skill on the field.

Away from rugby he studied medicine at Queens University was a successful orthopaedic physician at Guys and St Stephen's Hospital, St Mary's Abbots and held the position of Medical Director of Rehabilitation at the Royal Star and Garter Hospital until 2003 when he set up a successful sports injury clinic.

He died last Thursday while on holiday in Connemara, Co Galway.