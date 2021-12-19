Irish renaissance coming about with provinces singing from same hymn sheet

The most intriguing takeaway from the season to date is the remarkable strength of the Irish game. It is something we are seeing at all levels: in Test rugby, in the week-to-week grind of the United Rugby Championship and the blue riband event of the Champions Cup.

At Test level, after transitioning from Joe Schmidt’s style of rugby to that of new national coach Andy Farrell, Ireland have arguably never been a better side. When they thrashed Japan 60-5 everyone said that the Brave Blossoms had regressed, until they saw Scotland labour to overcome them at Murrayfield and it became clear that Jamie Joseph’s side remain formidably competitive.

Then Ireland dominated the All Blacks in a way that no Irish side ever had. And just for good measure, they beat an Argentina side who were consistently competitive in the Rugby Championship and who lost 29-20 in Paris by a landslide 53-7 in Dublin.

It is the same in the URC. The only non-Irish side to beat Munster, Ulster or Leinster are a resurgent Ospreys, who defeated a Covid-depleted Munster side and Ulster in consecutive home games. Connacht are the weakest of the Irish provinces, but even they have lost only twice to non-Irish opposition, with an opening-day defeat at Cardiff and then a surprising home defeat by Dragons.

That strength was also on display on the opening weekend of the Champions Cup when all four provinces were victorious. Leinster’s 45-20 win over Bath was expected, but emphatic nonetheless. In the wind and rain at the Sportsground in Galway, a potential banana skin was avoided as Connacht crushed an expensively assembled Stade Francais side, winning 36-9 in a non-contest.

The other two Irish wins were, if anything, even more startling. A young Munster side, missing many of their leading lights, were superb against Wasps, even if the Englishmen were also missing several players. In winning 35-14 away from home, Munster underlined what talent they have at their disposal if they are just willing to use it.

Yet the most impressive performance of all was Ulster’s stunning 29-23 win at Clermont, a bear pit of a fortress where the home side once went 76 games in a row unbeaten, and where they remain formidably difficult to overcome. A side who were once inconsistent and struggled to string sufficient phases together did it without key players, such as Iain Henderson and Marty Moore, and did it by being on the front foot from the opening whistle.

Nor has it been any different this weekend. Leinster, of course, are on the wrong end of an appalling decision by the Champions Cup organisers, and I hope that decision will be overturned. But Ulster showed they are no flash in the pan by beating Northampton Saints on Friday night. After Munster took on Castres last night, it will be fascinating to see whether Connacht can cope with the power of Leicester when they visit Welford Road today.

But the Irish renaissance has not just been about the fact that the Irish provinces have been winning games — that has little novelty value in a tournament in which they have been ferociously competitive almost since its inception.

It is more about the manner of their victories. Where once all four sides played in very distinct styles, with Leinster expansive and energetic while Munster played a game based around possession, set-piece and kick-chase, all four sides are now playing in a similarly fluid style.

The new template for Irish rugby is high tempo and relentlessly positive; they have ditched the risk-averse attitude and their players are no longer afraid to attack. Even Munster have become expansive, and have displayed a determination to stick to a more ambitious game even when it has become tough. And, it has to be said, all four teams are packed with Irish-qualified players who have come through a system that is now turning out a constant conveyor belt of young talent.

This is no coincidence, and nor is the fact that this flowering of Irish rugby has taken place after Schmidt left for New Zealand. As with Warren Gatland and Wales, he increased the chances of first Leinster and then Ireland, succeeding by maximising defensive aggression and minimising attacking errors.

It led to a one-dimensional possession-based style of play, but it brought with it an intensity and it made the sides he coached consistently competitive, at worst, and winning sides at their best.

With Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster transforming the culture and players’ mindset at Leinster, and Farrell doing the same with a national team dominated by Leinster players, the way all four Irish provinces play has changed beyond recognition.

Farrell deserves a lot of credit for that and there is widespread recognition that this change is coming from the top.

Irish sides have always had accuracy, but it has not always been allied to the sort of ambition you need to beat the best sides.

The way Ireland beat the All Blacks, and the way the provinces are running riot against some of the best teams in Europe, suggest that has changed.

