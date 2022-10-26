Irish-qualified prop Oli Jager to miss next week’s return to Dublin with All Blacks XV

Oli Jager has missed out on a return to Ireland with the All Blacks

Former Ireland U-18 prop Oli Jager will miss out on an emotional return to Dublin next week, as he has been ruled out of the All Blacks XV clash with Ireland 'A' at the RDS.

Jager was included in the initial squad, however, he has since picked up an injury and will not travel to the country where he grew up.

The 27-year-old, who attended Newbridge College before moving to Blackrock, has attracted plenty of interest from the Irish provinces, but he hopes to play for New Zealand, where he has been based since 2016.

The Crusaders tighthead would have hoped to have used the upcoming games against Ireland 'A' and the Barbarians as a chance to impress the All Blacks coaches ahead of next year's World Cup.

Although Jager has made his intentions clear, he will remain Irish-qualified for now.

He joins George Bell, Bryn Gatland and Angus Ta’avao on the injury list, with Cortez Ratima, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Shaun Stevenson, Josh Ioane, Tevita Mafileo and Tyrone Thompson called up as cover.

Asafo Aumua, Damian McKenzie, Mark Telea, Patrick Tuipulotu and Brad Weber have been called up from the All Blacks XV to join the All Blacks as a result of forced personnel changes. These players may re-join the All Blacks XV squad in Ireland, any updates to the squad will be worked through following All Blacks v Japan match this weekend.

The updated 25-strong All Blacks XV squad is as follows (age, Super Rugby club, province):

Forwards:

Props

Finlay Brewis (22, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Pouri Rakete-Stones (25, Hurricanes / Hawke's Bay)

Aidan Ross (26, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)

Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Tevita Mafileo (24, Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty)

Hookers

Brodie McAlister (25, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Tyrone Thompson (22, Chiefs / Hawke's Bay)

Locks

Josh Dickson (27, Highlanders / Otago)

Zach Gallagher (21, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Back-rows

Dominic Gardiner (21, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Billy Harmon (27, Highlanders / Canterbury)

Luke Jacobson (25, Chiefs / Waikato)

Christian Lio-Willie (24, Crusaders / Otago)

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u (24, Highlanders / Hawke's Bay)

Backs:

Half-backs

TJ Perenara (30, Hurricanes / Wellington)

Cortez Ratima (21, Chiefs / Waikato)

Cam Roigard (21, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau)

Out-half

Josh Ioane (27, Chiefs / Otago)

Midfielders

Levi Aumua (28, Moana Pasifika / Tasman)

Bryce Heem (33, Blues / Auckland)

Alex Nankivell (26, Chiefs / Tasman)

Bailyn Sullivan (24, Hurricanes / Waikato)

Back-three

AJ Lam (24, Blues / Auckland)

Ruben Love (21, Hurricanes / Wellington)

Shaun Stevenson (25, Chiefs / North Harbour)