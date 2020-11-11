Irish qualified out-half Callum Sheedy in line for Wales debut in Dublin as Justin Tipuric returns

Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy could feature for Wales against Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Irish-qualified Bristol out-half Callum Sheedy will make his international debut for Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

Wayne Pivac has included the 25-year-old, who qualifies for Ireland through his parents, on the bench for the Autumn Nations Cup opener as the New Zealander named a strong side in the hope of securing a first win in six matches

Having broken Richie McCaw's record for Test caps in the loss to Scotland, Alun Wyn Jones makes his 141st appearance for his country as he skippers the side from the second-row.

Justin Tipuric returns to the team that suffered that defeat in Llanelli, while Dan Biggar is fit enough to start at fly-half after coming off injured in that game.

Cardiff's Shane Lewis-Hughes wins his second cap while Wasps' Will Rowlands plays for the third time but there is plenty of experience around that pair.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones; Shane Lewis-Hughes; Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, George North.

