Irish need to prop up the options with the World Cup on the horizon

If you wanted to sign off your season with low stress and high jinks you’d choose opponents to whom the bookies gifted a 30 points start.

Yes, the lads and lassies who normally hit the nail on the head with their pricing managed to nut the nail with their heads over Japan last week — it was taking candy from a baby who was sound asleep — but Ireland had never lost to the US. We’re talking apples and spuds here.

Unlike Wayne Pivac over in Cardiff, whose boys were up against a decent Pumas outfit who did manfully despite playing most of the game with 14 men, for Andy Farrell this was billed as fully opposed training.

Top of the hit parade for Ireland’s defence was to smash America’s maul, which had earned them two tries against England last week. Other than that? Fill your boots.

Sure enough, on a glorious evening, that’s what they did. In keeping with tradition they struggled to get going, again with the lineout looking dodgy early on, before the Eagles’ ongoing battle with the basics of catch and pass invited the home team into the game.

After half an hour the US looked like beachboys thrown into action on the highveld. Not only were they struggling to hold a pass, but catching a breath wasn’t straightforward either.

It gave the impressive Ulster boys Robert Balacoune and James Hume plenty of ball, much of it directed by Joey Carbery. Anytime Ireland’s outhalf leaves the field under his own steam is more capital in the bank.

He showed a ready willingness here to trade on the gain line, but while his distribution was mostly good his punting let him down. Harry Byrne came on for his first cap with 27 minutes left to play, just as Riekert Hattingh departed on a red card. Nice timing for the younger Byrne brother.

It’s on days like this you allow yourself to fast-forward to the World Cup, and who might be in the squad when we get to France in 2023. Gavin Coombes will be an automatic pick by then. As yet, nothing seems to stress him.

In the Six Nations Farrell’s job is to keep fans and sponsors happy — so win games. Back-to-back third placed finishes, given his struggle in getting to grips with the job, is a decent return.

In the context of squad depth however, with the best of his squad away with Warren Gatland in New Zealand, you look at the last two weekends. The Springboks’ demolition of England in the World Cup final in 2019 reaffirmed the power of the scrummage, led by its front rowers. The only way this will change is through lawmakers.

The scrum may often be ugly but it’s no longer the health hazard it once was, so they have no reason to go down that road. Alternatively it might be squeezed on the basis of time wasted in setting and resetting.

But for now, and the foreseeable future, we’ll need top quality, sizeable props. Ideally, men who can carry, clean and tackle as well as excel at the set-piece.

So, with Cian Healy in need of rest, Tadhg Furlong off with the Lions, and Andrew Porter injured, Farrell presented the following roster of props: Dave Kilcoyne, Ed Byrne, and Peter Dooley at loosehead; Finlay Bealham, John Ryan and Tom O’Toole at tighthead.

Kilcoyne is 32-year-old a veteran with enough gas to take him to France in 2023, by which point he might be around the mid-50s range in caps, but hardly anyone’s idea of a starter on big days.

On days like this he is untroubled. Across the scrum John Ryan is a few months older, and if he goes to the World Cup it will be because of a systems failure.

Ed Byrne is closing in on 28, a hugely admirable man for the way he has overcome injury, but not what Ireland need in this position.

Peter Dooley is a year younger and by Christmas will probably have hit the ton for Leinster. That’s a lot of rugby played, and to be let go from this camp without having worn the jersey doesn’t augur well for him.

That leaves yesterday’s duty boys: Finlay Bealham and Tom O’Toole. For O’Toole this must feel like a long enough courtship given Farrell included him in the set-up from the start of the head coach’s reign. At last he was in the side from the off, and quickly found a rhythm - most notably on defence.

O’Toole is a powerful man with a big appetite for work and decent hands. We saw all of that here last night. He needs to be destructive on a regular basis for Ulster if he’s going to get the time he needs at this level.

The missing pair from this group were Keynan Knox (22) and Roman Salanoa (23). Missing, as in not selected. In fairness to Farrell, he may have chomped clean through the bit to get a look at these lads, but as the NFL wannabes say: you need some film.

The biggest wave Knox made was when he was airlifted into the Munster Academy straight from South Africa. He made just two starts for Munster this season, with five runs off the bench.

Salanoa didn’t make the same sort of splash, partly because it was hard to pin down whether he was paddling in a Leinster pool or an IRFU one.

Then, just when Leinster looked like they wanted him for the deep end, he was whisked away to Munster, the graveyard for aspiring young rugby players looking for game time to impress.

With five contributions he has yet to start for Johann van Graan. The new backs and back rowers all looked happy lads in this runabout. It’s the props you’ll need to hold up the squad in France.