Irish brothers Harry and Seán McNulty join new US rugby franchise LA Giltinis

The McNulty brothers, left to right, Harry and Seán, who have joined Major League Rugby franchise LA Giltinis

Irish brothers Harry and Seán McNulty have joined Major League Rugby's newest franchise, the LA Giltinis.

The duo, who went to Rockwell College in Tipperary, have come through different paths to end up playing on the same team again.

Harry has ended his successful spell with the Ireland Sevens, where he has been a key player for the last number of years.

Like the rest of his Irish team-mates, the country's most capped Sevens player had been left in limbo by the cancellation of this year's World Series, but has now jumped at the opportunity to try something new in America.

Harry (27) played his first 15s game in four years when he lined out for his club side Old Belvedere last month.

The back-row, who was born in Bahrain, spent many of his early years growing up in New York with his family before they moved back home to Ireland.

The McNultys played for UCD together and will get a chance to do so in Major League Rugby, where Seán has previously had stints with the New England Free Jacks and Rugby United New York.

Seán, an abrasive hooker, who was previously on Munster and Leinster's books, is eligible to play for USA based on the residency rules.

"Harry and I have only ever played one season on the same team in Dublin for UCD RFC, so absolutely this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play together in professional rugby," Seán told the LA Giltinis website.

"To be able to do that in LA is going to be pretty electric. It’s arguably the sports capital of the world with the dynasties that exist there.

"The entertainment factor is huge in a city like that and we want to bring more trophies and a buzz of our own because I’ve seen firsthand how quickly MLR is growing.

"If you start with the coaching staff and playing roster being out together, the expertise is all top drawer to make a splash in our first season."

Harry, who like Seán, also spent time in the Munster Academy, is relishing the chance to play together in Los Angeles.

"In 20 years, I never wanted to regret not taking the chance to play with Seán and I get to do it at a new club with new ideas," he added.

"I got a taste of rugby American-style when I played at the LA Sevens and the 2018 World Cup Sevens (in San Francisco).

"It was epic how the fans got around it, from tailgating parties to being super vocal, and I expect the Giltinis will do it right and in LA style for the fans too."

Online Editors