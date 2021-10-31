Irish best beware of Japan’s bullets as Joseph has put them on fast track

There were, as I recall, about 18 of us, fresh out of secondary school, in a small lecture hall in DCU’s linguistics building. I was studying International Marketing and Japanese and my masterplan was that I was going to sell Irish beef to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Our professor was a petite Japanese lady called Hitomi Sensei and we were trying to learn Japanese numbers. Ichi, Ni, San, Yon, Go, Roku, Nana, Hachi and so on. I don’t think she ever understood my Carlow accent but like most Japanese people I have met she was far too polite to say so. She believed in repetition, and used to tell us that persistence beats resistance in learning.

Repetition and hard work has certainly turned Japanese rugby from being perennial whipping boys to earning global respect. They are probably the most enjoyable team to watch in international rugby right now.

During the lockdown I was involved in a group that met on Zoom once a week to discuss coaching. Most weeks we asked a high-profile coach to come on and present on an area of the game they were passionate about and then we had a Q and A and a brain-storming session.

We had some incredible guests but the one that created the most interest was the presentation by Atsushi Tanabe, who played a couple of Tests for Japan but who was their skills coach in the World Cup cycle of 2016 into 2019, working under former All Black Jamie Joseph. Tanabe is now an assistant coach at the Kubota Spears, who are being rebranded this season as the Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay and they play in the top division of professional rugby in Japan.

Tanabe’s presentation was titled ‘The secret to the Japanese attack speed’ and like any good storyteller he gave us the background to where they were in 2016 and how they tapped into the Japanese mentality, and also their physical capabilities and limitations when creating the plan to try and qualify for at least the knockout stages of their home tournament.

Eddie Jones changed the mindset of Japanese players through the job he did in beating South Africa in 2015. ‘The Brighton Miracle’ is widely accepted as the greatest shock in RWC history, but they also beat the USA and Samoa in that tournament and only missed out on a quarter-final spot due to a lack of bonus points.

When Jones moved on to England, via a short stopover contract with the Stormers, the Japan Rugby Union had a huge call to make. They needed a coach that could win at home in 2019. Their choice was inspired. They went for a high-profile foreigner in Jamie Joseph who not only knew Japanese rugby, but also Japanese culture inside out.

He actually was an All Black between 1992 and 1995 before moving to Japan and he qualified to play for Japan in the 1999 Rugby World Cup under a loophole that has now been closed off. Joseph went back to New Zealand to help turn around the fortunes of his home franchise the Otago Highlanders and he won a Super Rugby title with them in 2015 — their first and only Super Rugby win.

Jamie Joseph is a great coach in his own right but if you get him, you get his former team-mate and ex-All Black outhalf Tony Brown as a package. Brown was an outstanding player and unfortunate to play in the same era as Andrew Mehrtens so didn’t get as many caps as his talent deserved. But it’s as a coach that he is now a world leader.

Leinster are one of the many clubs and teams that have tried to lure him to the northern hemisphere and it’s notable that when three coaches were shortlisted to replace Steve Hansen after the RWC in 2019 he was the attack coach nominated on by all three.

His loyalty to Joseph along with his belief that Japan can build on 2019 meant that when Joseph pulled out of the All Blacks interview process having decided to re-sign with Japan through to 2023, Brown did likewise leaving the other two potential All Black head coaches scrambling for a replacement on their coaching tickets.

Brown has built their attack philosophy around the idea that ‘Speed Kills’. The analogy is that their game should be like the Japanese bullet train, the Shinkansen, which can hit a top speed of 320km per hour and is famous for its reliability and punctuality, normally arriving and departing to the second not the minute. Their attacking shapes are like that. They get into position faster that the opposition can get set defensively and then they all know and execute their roles to manipulate the defence. Speed and efficiency kills as far as they are concerned.

Sumo wrestling is ingrained in Japanese society like Gaelic games is in ours, and Brown uses the analogy of the smaller and lighter sumo wrestler able to beat the bigger and heavier man through excellent technique but also by fighting smart. While Japan’s set-piece attack is very precise and often highly complex, Brown felt the trend would be towards a more unstructured game in 2019 especially with the humidity creating a greasier ball, which would lead to more handling errors and also create fatigue, which creates mismatches.

The ratio of Japanese tries scored from structured/unstructured play in 2015 was 9/0 whereas in 2019 it was 6/7. Brown wanted very high ball-in-play time with a target of 40 minutes minimum ball-in-play time each game but they strive for 45 minutes plus. They’ve got electric, quick-footed and explosive players and they play a style that allows those strengths to shine.

Interestingly, they didn’t obsess about possession anymore and their possession time dropped significantly despite the ball-in-play time being much higher. While once they tried to keep the ball in hand relentlessly, now what they do is they probe and kick on the edge of the field really well and they expose you in the backfield. They also kick for the ball to stay on the pitch to avoid giving you lineouts and maul opportunities. They kick-chase very well and this often leads to turnovers as the opposition try and counter-attack or force poor return kicks which they then look to exploit through their fast and elusive back three.

In the 2019 World Cup they had 1,606 ball touches and only had 51 errors, a ratio of one mistake every 31.5 touches, which on my reckoning made them the most skilful team in the world at the time. These skills have been built through a games-based approach to training with a high tolerance for errors to allow the players to stretch themselves. Brown, whose mantra is ‘Let’s be awesome’, gives his players confidence and belief. Watch their ruck technique, which is very low, aggressive and clears any threat away ruthlessly. In fact, they are violent at the breakdown. This gives them lightning-quick ball and helps them play fast.

They may have lost a bit of momentum due to the pandemic but the core of the playing group is still there. Japan are determined to play even faster and smarter by the time France 2023 comes around. Even though we won the match in June without our Lions, we conceded 31 points and Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby will be on high alert this week.

As for my Japanese degree, luckily rugby went professional in my second year and Warren Gatland offered me a contract to play for Connacht so I opted out of my Erasmus year in Kyoto and jumped into a business degree instead. Larry Goodman and Co are doing fine without me.

I did, however, get to Japan in 2005 where I was lucky enough to get my first cap.

On tour everyone has a job off the field and mine due to my Japanese lessons led to me being elected head of the tour social committee. All I can say is that I got us lost plenty of times on nights out, most by accident but the odd one by design! Thankfully, we all got home safe and it was a very enjoyable tour. You can be sure no one will get lost in the Japanese attacking system on the pitch and our ability to stop it will be fascinating.