IRFU to lift embargo on contract negotiations after Paul O'Connell deal

Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony are just two of a host of high profile players who will be out of contract in the summer. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The IRFU have lifted the embargo on contract negotiations after announcing that they have snapped up playing legend Paul O’Connell to become the national team’s new forwards coach – while Ulster boss Dan McFarland has signed on for two more years.

After announcing a contracts embargo at the end of last year, IRFU main man David Nucifora is believed to have given the green light for talks to resume on his return to this country and there are reports that some initial contract offers are already being delivered.

Ireland and Leinster Johnny Sexton, Ulster captain Iain Henderson, Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander, Keith Earls, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are just some of the approximately 90 or so home-based players whose deals expire this summer.

As highlighted by Nucifora, all players will be expected to take pay cuts given the IRFU's depleting finances.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen confirmed on Thursday that it would be "all systems go" on contract negotiations as his province begin the process of securing their other leading lights.

O’Connell will link up with Ireland until after the next World Cup in 2023, replacing under-fire Simon Easterby, who moves to defence, after the latter's lineout systems went badly awry in 2020.

The former Ireland captain has already spent some time in the Irish camp and, although he ruled out the prospect of returning to full-time coaching in November, the former Stade Francais assistant did leave the door open for an international return.

"Paulie has so much experience," says former team-mate Cullen.

"He has had his time with the 20s and a stint in France as well. By the sounds of it he has been accumulating bits of knowledge over the last couple of years.

Read More

"He has so much experience that he can pass it on to lots of young players coming through. It should be a very, very positive step for that national coaching group."

McFarland’s deal will see him stay north until 2023 – one of his primary ambitions will be to ensure that scrum-half John Cooney stays there with him as the coach begins the processof tying down his major stars, following the shock departure of Springbok Marcell Coetzee.

Online Editors