IRFU targets August restart for club rugby

The IRFU are aiming for an August restart for club rugby

THE IRFU hopes to restart the amateur game in August after announcing its plan to return to play for the clubs.

The union intends to play an entire 18-game Energia League campaign, with 50 clubs across the men's divisions and 10 clubs playing in the women's AIL.

Plans are subject to public health advice, but the IRFU wants clubs to restart with what it is calling a "summer of fun rugby", with clubs organising Touch, Tag, Sevens, 10s, or XVs tournaments as they see fit and scheduling friendlies before the competitive action gets under way.

Community rugby has been in limbo since the autumn after plans were curtailed due to the growing number of cases and a number of fixtures being called off.

The IRFU has a contingency in place in case travel restrictions remain in place and may opt to run a shortened AIL season if it has to.